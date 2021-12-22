Michigan alters CFP Orange Bowl plans to arrive early, multiple Georgia football players in COVID-19 protocol

The Michigan football team has moved up its arrival date in South Florida, now scheduled to get there a day before Georgia. UGA officials have not commented on whether the Bulldogs will mirror the Wolverines and move up their arrival time to begin on-site prep for the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Coach Kirby Smart’s No. 3-ranked Georgia program (12-1) is scheduled to play No. 2-ranked Michigan (12-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Hard Rock Stadium. RELATED: Georgia quarterback, receiver enter into COVID-19 protocol Speculation relating to the upcoming CFP and bowl schedules swirled on Wednesday after Texas A&M announced it was pulling out of the Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on account of an outbreak within its program. The Bulldogs have multiple players in COVID-19 protocol, including quarterback JT Daniels and receiver George Pickens, per sources and multiple media reports. Other Georgia players have been affected, but the school has not commented as to the degree of availability that has been affected as players — vaccinated and unvaccinated — entered into a mandatory COVID-19 protocol. UGA offered its football players booster shots on Wednesday in an effort to stem the likelihood of infection as the COVID-19 Omicron virus surges.

The Wolverines had a full-team booster shot scheduled according to an MLive report quoting senior offensive lineman Andrew Stueber. The University of Michigan has kept a more aggressive approach to preventing the spread of COVID-19, mandating facial coverings indoors and requiring all employees and students to be fully vaccinated. “I think everyone understands the gravity of the situation,” said Stueber, who indicated he wasn’t aware of any Wolverines sidelined by COVID-19, per MLive. On Tuesday, the Michigan men’s basketball game had its scheduled game against Purdue Fort Wayne (PFW) canceled before of an outbreak in the PFT program.

