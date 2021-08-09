WATCH: Georgia players cut up in hilarious video asking which Olympic sport they’d want to gold medal in

“I can cook some noodles,” Anderson, a rising defensive star, said during a hilarious Georgia football video where players were asked what sport they would want to win a gold medal in.

ATHENS — They don’t give Olympic gold medals for cooking, but if they did, Adam Anderson would want to win one.

Tailback Kenny McIntosh went so far as to demonstrate his form in the long jump, the sport he would want to win a gold medal in if he were provided the opportunity.

Tate Ratledge, a redshirt freshman offensive line, suggested he would want to get a gold medal in golf, before changing course and saying that speed walking would be his preference.

Xavier Truss, another offensive line giant at 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, said the high dive would be his pick.

James Cook and Kendall Milton? Basketball is their game, Milton claiming he was once known as “Baby LeBron.”

Nazir Stackhouse, one of the more creative players on Instagram, showed he loves the live camera as well, displaying his form in the discus and speed walking with Bill Norton.

Kearis Jackson, meanwhile, took advantage of the opportunity to remind everyone he was a track star at Peach County High School, where he competed in the shot put and discus, as well as the 100, 200 and 400-meter, runs.