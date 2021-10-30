Georgia QB Stetson Bennett: ‘We have to get better’ after 34-7 win over Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Stetson Bennett was the first to admit that he didn’t have his best performance, but the player known as the “Mailman” will tell you all that matters was Georgia delivered another win. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs beat Florida 34-7 on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field, taking another step toward an SEC Championship Game appearance, with Bennett going wire-to-wire under center.

Bennett was 10-of-19 passing for 161 yards with a TD and 2 interceptions against the Gators, also scrambling six times for 35 yards. Georgia gained 354 yards to Florida’s 355, but a 21-point flurry triggered by three Florida turnovers in the final 2 1/2 minutes of the first half swung the game in the Bulldogs’ favor. “The defense got us turnovers and we capitalized on those turnovers, and that is what we have to do,” Bennett said. “Nakobe (Dean) getting that Pick 6 was the icing on the cake. “It was a complete momentum change. It was 3-0 until that happened, and then we scored a lot of points.” Dean’s 50-year interception return gave the Bulldogs a 24-0 lead as the teams headed to half, taking much of the drama out of the contest. Many wondered if quarterback JT Daniels, who hadn’t played since the Sept. 25 win over Vanderbilt, might get snaps in the second half.

Bennett, however, said he learned earlier in the week he’d get the start and Jacksonville would be his big stage. “It was explained to me it would be my game,” said Bennett, who a year ago staked the Bulldogs out to a 14-0 lead against Florida before suffering a shoulder injury that rendered him ineffective in what turned into a 44-28 loss to the Gators. Nolan Smith, the player of the game with two of UGA’s three turnovers in that decisive 2 1/2-minute flurry, said the team believed in Bennett on Saturday. “Stetson Bennett, y’all call him a weak link, he just works, he don’t listen to nobody,” Smith said. “He’s a blue-collar guy. I trust him. It may not look pretty to y’all, but he’s getting the job done.” Bennett explained the Georgia quarterback situation is not as divisive as some outside the Georgia locker room might perceive. “This whole situation, this quarterback situation, if you want to look at this team in a nutshell, we’re two guys that love this team,” Bennett said, referring to Daniels, who began the season as the starting quarterback before strained lat forced him to miss the past four starts.

“We have complete faith in both of us to go play, whoever is playing,” Bennett said. “On the sideline, JT is giving me the coverages post-snap. Everything about this team is about the team, and it’s not about the individual.” Bennett said on his first interception on Saturday, which gave Florida the ball at their own 2-yard line in the second quarter in a 3-0 game, he should have thrown the ball away. The second interception, in the fourth quarter with Georgia up 27-0, was a matter of the ball hanging up in the air. “I got hit, it hung up — the wind was swirling a little bit today,” Bennett said. “I have to throw it flatter.” Was Saturday a step back? “It depends on how you define step back; we didn’t play as well as we have been playing, and that starts with me,” Bennett said. “We have to get better.

" We still won 34-7, and at the end of the day that’s all that matters. It doesn’t matter how much we win by, we still won.” Benett moved to 5-0 as Georgia’s starting quarterback this season with a home game against Missouri next Saturday on deck.

