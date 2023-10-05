ATHENS — Georgia football is in the midst of the most impressive run in program history with back-to-back national titles and a 22-game win streak.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have won 13 straight over Kentucky and are a two-touchdown favorite.

And yet, there’s a restlessness in the Classic City this week with the upset-minded, Big Blue Wildcats headed to Athens for a 7 p.m. showdown on Saturday night.

Could this really be how it ends for this greatest run in Georgia football history — getting out-physicalled on home turf by a basketball school?

Coach Kirby Smart, who Mark Richt noted earlier this week has a place reserved in the College Football Hall of Fame, has made some salient points worth noting this week:

1. Possessions at premium

“They do a great job of shrinking the game, there’s not as many plays,” Smart said. “With the offensive identity they created, I think they are one the last in the country in terms of possessions, and they do an unbelievable job of running the ball.

“…. so most of their games end up playing that way, a little tighter than others, similar to us at times.”

2. Freshmen limitations

“We had an uncanny number of freshmen miss time this year with injuries,” Smart said, after being asked about only one freshman playing on offense or defense against Auburn.

“It’s probably affected that, whether it’s Rod (Robinson), Lawson Luckie (or) A.J. Harris. At one time, I think we had six or seven of our true freshmen that were out during camp, so that’s taken its toll.”

3. Challenging balance

“I think they are the most balanced team in the country in terms of explosives,” Smart said, referring to the big-play potential of the Kentucky offense.

“They have explosive passes, and they have explosive runs at a rate I don’t ever remember being that balanced.”