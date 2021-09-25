Georgia football answers ‘mental challenge’ in 62-0 win over Vanderbilt

Kirby Smart challenged his team to have the “mental edge” over Vanderbilt with Saturday’s early kickoff time, and his Georgia players responded. The No. 2 ranked Bulldogs were better mentally, physically, spiritually and in any other dimension imaginable Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

“It was an overall team win,” Smart said. “Offense came out fast, and defense played with a lot of energy.” It could have been an even bigger blowout had Smart not pulled out JT Daniels after the first quarter. Here are three observations from the Bulldogs’ 62-0 win over the Commodores. JT Daniels locked in Daniels was perfect, the only incompletion in his passing line — 9 of 10, 121 yards, 2 touchdowns — was a dropped pass. The Georgia quarterback said earlier in the week he was still rehabilitating a strained oblique, which might explain the early hook. Daniels’ ability to read defenses and make the proper adjustments — and then execute with pinpoint passing — bodes well for the Bulldogs with a more challenging October slate ahead.

The fact UGA scored 35 points with Daniels in the first quarter — and 3 with Stetson Bennett in the second — was telling. Emerging stars Brock Bowers entered the game leading Georgia in receiving, but the freshman tight end from California took it to another level with his three-touchdown performance. Bowers caught all four targets thrown his way for 69 yards and two touchdowns, and he also rushed for a touchdown on a 12-yard end around. But Bowers wasn’t the only young star shining brightly abasing Vanderbilt. Second-year receiver Ladd McConkey was on fire himself, reeling 4 catches for 62 yards and a TD on his four targets in addition to gaining 24 yards on a run and returning 2 punts for 19 yards. Georgia receivers George Pickens (knee) and Dominick Blaylock (hamstring) remained sidelined, along with tight end Darnell Washington (foot). Defense, ‘nuff said

Georgia recorded the third-largest road shutout in SEC history with the 62-0 victory (71-0 Alabama over Vandy, 1945, (65-0 Tennessee over Vandy in 1994, and in 1958, LSU beat former SEC member Tulane 62-0). The Bulldogs defense was absolutely smothering, to the extent Vanderbilt managed just 77 total yards in the game, 50 yards coming in the first half. It was the first shutout of the season, but the third time in the four games that Georgia held the opponent scoreless through the first 30 minutes of action.

