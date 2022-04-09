Details emerge in Warren Brinson arrest, pellet-gun shooting on University of Georgia campus

ATHENS — Details have emerged in the arrest of Georgia junior defensive lineman Warren Brinson, who faces two counts of simple battery. Brinson, who is from Savannah, used a pellet gun to shoot two girls with gel pellets while they were walking along the sidewalk near the East Campus Village on Wednesday.

Brinson shot the girls from the car and drove away, per the University of Georgia Police Department log. The victims reported minor injuries, according to the University of Georgia Police Department log. One of the girls was shot near her sternum, while the other was hit on the left side of her rib cage. Video was used to track down Brinson’s car, which was found two hours later at an apartment complex. Brinson, however, was not arrested until the early morning hours of Friday, per the Athens-Clarke County jail log. According to a WSBTV report, Brinson claimed he thought he was shooting at someone he knew, and the gun was loaded with ammunition consisting of gel pellets.

Brinson is a reserve defensive lineman who is not expected to start for the reigning national champions. This is the second incident involving a Georgia football player and BB/pellet guns in the past five months. Cornerback Nyland Green, who is from Covington, Ga., was arrested on felony charges last November after an on-campus incidents involving BB guns. Green, competing for a starting cornerback job this spring, was booked on three felony charges and two misdemeanors last November. RELATED: Details emerge in Neyland Green arrest, charges involving BB Gun, reckless conduct The felonies Green faced were for having a weapon in a school zone and criminal damage to property, and there were also two misdemeanor charges for reckless conduct.

Georgia held its second spring scrimmage on Saturday, its 12th of the NCAA allotted 15. Coach Kirby Smart has not commented on the Brinson incident, which occurred on Wednesday. Smart isn’t expected to meet with the media again until next week.

