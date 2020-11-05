DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, live streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion. 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we discuss how the Bulldogs have performed halfway through the 2020 regular season.

DawgNation continues this season with the “Cover 4” concept. It is now a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out quicker than a group of elite Bulldog recruits can fill up the back of a truck bed.

The latest “Cover 4” question is:

What is your midterm grade for this Georgia football season up to this point?

Brandon Adams: B+

The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “There’s a greater gap between UGA and the country’s elite teams than most Dawg fans are comfortable with, but UGA still has all its goals in reach. That’s something most programs can’t say.”

Mike Griffith: B

The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “The defense played at a championship level with the exception of the Alabama game but the offense has been average, at best, by SEC standards. No explosiveness in the run game and an inability to take advantage of George Pickens “

Connor Riley: B

The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: “They’ve met expectations to this point. I’d maybe say B+ but the play of Stetson Bennett over the last six quarters gives me pause .

Jeff Sentell: B

The Intel here: “Georgia has played 20 quarters of football so far. I’d say eight of those have earned an easy ‘A’ grade. The others? Not so much. If this was like a college GPA, the average feels like a 95 for the special teams, a 90 for the defense given its reputation and then a 75 for the offense given the former fourth-team QB has been earning the passing grades. Feels like a solid B so far in 2020.”

