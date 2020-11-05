Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.
SEC Media Portal
What letter grade have

Georgia football: What is the 2020 midterm grade for the Bulldogs so far?

Jeff Sentell

DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, live streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion. 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we discuss how the Bulldogs have performed halfway through the 2020 regular season. 

DawgNation continues this season with the “Cover 4” concept. It is now a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out quicker than a group of elite Bulldog recruits can fill up the back of a truck bed.

The latest “Cover 4” question is:

What is your midterm grade for this Georgia football season up to this point?  

Brandon Adams: B+

Georgia-Georgia football-Georgia Bulldogs-Tennessee
Redshirt sophomore WR Kearis Jackson has been on the honor roll all season long for Georgia. (Perry McIntyre/SEC Media Portal)

The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “There’s a greater gap between UGA and the country’s elite teams than most Dawg fans are comfortable with, but UGA still has all its goals in reach. That’s something most programs can’t say.”

Mike Griffith: B

Georgia football-<a href=
Richard LeCounte III-UGA football” width=”5011″ height=”3341″ /> Richard LeCounte III had been having an All-American type season so far this year prior to his off-road motorcycle injury. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA).

The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “The defense played at a championship level with the exception of the Alabama game but the offense has been average, at best, by SEC standards. No explosiveness in the run game and an inability to take advantage of George Pickens.

Connor Riley: B

Georgia football-<a href=
Jake Camarda-UGA football” width=”5472″ height=”3648″ /> Jake Camarda has made a case for himself as the steadiest Bulldog 4.0 achiever on the field so far in 2020. (SEC Media Portal)

The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: “They’ve met expectations to this point. I’d maybe say B+ but the play of Stetson Bennett over the last six quarters gives me pause.

Jeff Sentell: B

Georgia football-Azeez Ojulair-UGA football
Azeez Ojulari leads the SEC with his 5 sacks. Georgia leads the SEC in sacks with 17. Coincidence? Hardly. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

The Intel here: “Georgia has played 20 quarters of football so far. I’d say eight of those have earned an easy ‘A’ grade. The others? Not so much. If this was like a college GPA, the average feels like a 95 for the special teams, a 90 for the defense given its reputation and then a 75 for the offense given the former fourth-team QB has been earning the passing grades. Feels like a solid B so far in 2020.”

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is now available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. 

The 2020 “Cover 4” editions of late:

NEXT National media places fate of Georgia-Florida game on Stetson Bennett
We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by

Recent

view all

Popular

view all