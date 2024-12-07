Georgia has published one final update on the status of running back Trevor Etienne ahead of Saturday’s game against Texas.

The Bulldogs did not list Etienne on the injury report ahead of the 2024 SEC Championship game, indicating he is available to play. Etienne has missed the last three games with a rib injury that he first picked up against Florida.

Etienne was a key piece of the Georgia offense in the 30-15 win the Bulldogs had over the Longhorns back on Oct. 19. Etienne rushed for 87 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in the win.

Even with Etienne able to play, Georgia will once again lean on freshman running back Nate Frazier. Frazier leads the team in rushing with 587 yards on the season. He has scored a touchdown in each of Georgia’s last five games.

Etienne is not the only running back for Georgia who has been on the injury report this week. Branson Robinson and Chauncey Bowens had both been listed as questionable throughout the week. Robinson is listed as a game-time decision for the game, while Bowens is not listed. Robinson has been dealing with a knee injury while Bowens picked up a lower leg injury in the win against UMass.

Look for the Bulldogs to also get Cash Jones and Roderick Robinson involved.

The other big piece to monitor for Georgia is defensive tackle Christen Miller. He picked up a shoulder injury in Georgia’s win over UMass and did not play against Georgia Tech. Miller is a game-time decision for Saturday’s game.

Without Miller, Georgia gave up 260 yards rushing in the win over Georgia Tech.

As for Texas, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks is listed as a game-time decision for the game. He picked up an injury against Texas A&M last week, but head coach Steve Sarkisian had indicated that he was able to practice.

Georgia did have 7.0 sacks in the first win over Texas.

Saturday’s game is set for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC. The winner of this game will go to the Sugar Bowl and clinch a first-round bye as one of the four-highest-ranked conference champions.

Georgia football injury report against Texas