ATLANTA — The Georgia football team plays the Texas Longhorns in the 2024 SEC Championship. Below you can find the live updates, analysis, injury news and the score for the game.

Georgia beat Texas 30-15 earlier this season. The Bulldogs are 10-2 while Texas is 11-1. The winner of this game clinches a berth into the Sugar Bowl.

1 p.m. ET Update: At last, the SEC Championship game is here.

But head coach Kirby Smart expects a different game between these two teams.

“Texas does a tremendous job. First of all, they have good players,” Smart said. “They have very sound schemes. They out-execute you. They figure out your tendencies and they do a great job of recognizing formations and routes. They have instinctive defensive football players, especially on the second level, where they read routes, they jump routes. They do a tremendous job. So that adds a lot. Do they get hands on the ball? Do they get a lot of tips? And when you get tips, you tend to get a lot of interceptions. They are one of the best in the country at doing that.”

On the injury front, Georgia will wait to see the status of running back Trevor Etienne and Christen Miller. Etienne has been dealing with a rib injury that has kept him out of the previous three games. He did have 3 rushing touchdowns in the earlier matchup against Texas.

Miller has been out since the game against UMass game when he suffered a shoulder injury.

Smart provided an update on both players on Thursday.

“They’ve been taking part in some parts of practice and taking reps and, you know, hopeful that those guys are able to do something,” Smart said. “You know, they’re both listed as questionable right now.”

As for Texas, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks has been listed as questionable throughout the week. He left the Texas A&M game but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian noted that Banks did practice this week. Georgia had 7.0 sacks in the first game.

2024 SEC Championship game: Injury news for Georgia-Texas

Branson Robinson -- knee -- questionable

Chauncey Bowens -- foot -- questionable

Trevor Etienne -- ribs -- questionable

Christen Miller -- shoulder -- questionable

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye -- foot -- out

2024 SEC Championship: Game time for Georgia-Texas game

The 2024 SEC Championship Game will start at 4:10 p.m. ET.

2024 SEC Championship: TV Channel for Georgia-Texas game

The 2024 SEC Championship Game will be broadcast on ABC.

2024 SEC Championship: How to watch, stream Georgia-Texas game

You can watch the Georgia-Texas game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

2024 SEC Championship: Odds, point spread for Georgia-Texas game

Georgia is a 2.5-point underdog against the Longhorns. Georgia is 3-9 against the spread on the year but one of those wins did come against Texas. The over/under for the game is 49.5.