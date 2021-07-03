Georgia football winners and losers from pivotal June month

In between, Georgia landed two very high-profile transfers while also seeing multiple 5-star commitments back off those pledges to the school.

June was a massive month for the sport of college football. The first day of the month saw the return of recruiting visits. The final day of the month saw the NCAA put in place an interim policy that would allow players to make money off their name, image and likeness.

Among those from Georgia, Kendall Milton, Zamir White and Amarius Mims have already taken advantage of the new rules.

That isn’t just limited to football players, as non-revenue athletes have also already benefitted from the rule change.

The name, image and likeness changes are significant. For the first time in the history of college athletics, players are now able to profit off their abilities within the means of the rules.

With all that went down in the past month, let’s recap just how much has changed from June 1 until now.

Smart has long been against the idea of the transfer portal. He still might be, but the Georgia coach isn’t going to let his personal viewpoints get in the way of making the Bulldogs more talented in 2021.

Loser: Four-team playoff arguments

Arguments about who belongs in the college football playoff every year have gotten to be exhausting. Unless you’re an Alabama, Ohio State or Clemson fan, you’re probably not happy with the current set-up due to its reliance on subjectivity.

June though signaled that days of arguing about who deserves the No. 4 spot in the playoff may be coming to an end.

The College Football Playoff and its various committees have put into motion plans for a 12-team playoff. One where the six highest-ranked conference champions and six highest-ranked at-large teams make the playoffs.

The actual format changes could be years away, with the earliest possible start date being the 2023 season. But it’s a positive first step that these changes are being seriously considered.

A larger playoff field opens up things up for the rest of the sport, as opposed to the current oligarchy that exists. The potentially revised playoff system could also see first-round games played on campus, another win for fans.

The day the playoff expands and creates an easier path of entry for more teams will be a good day for the sport. Until then, we’re stuck with the current four-team model that seems to leave more fans frustrated than happy at the end of the season.

Winner: JT Daniels

Few players figure to profit as much as Daniels, thanks to his standing as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He also got a pretty nice addition to his already loaded arsenal in the form of Gilbert. June proved to be pretty great to the Georgia starter.

Daniels is one of the most important players not just for the Bulldogs but for the entire country. If he continues to build off his play at the end of the 2020 season, Daniels should have Georgia in the College Football Playoff, poised to win a national title.

The Georgia quarterback began to see his name populate some preseason All-SEC lists, though not quite as the first-team quarterback.

This shows Daniels still has something to prove to many entering the 2021 season. That’s exactly how he and Georgia like it.

