TAMPA, Fla. — SEC Media Days have come to a close, with all 16 teams having taken the stage in Tampa.

On Friday, the league will announce its preseason All-SEC teams, along with the predicted order of finish, as voted on by the attending media.

Ahead of that announcement, several members of the DawgNation team have crunched the numbers to share their ballots when it comes to the order of finish.

The media does not always get it right in this regard, as the media has only picked the eventual champion in the preseason eight times since 2000. Last season, Texas was voted as the preseason champion, only to finish tied for fifth at the end of the season.

With quarterback Arch Manning returning for another season, Texas will likely be the media favorite once again.

Georgia will be a strong contender as well, as the Bulldogs have won the league the past two seasons. Georgia was voted to finish second in 2025 and first in 2024.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton returns, as do a number of contributors on the defensive side of the ball.

Concerns about the Georgia pass rush and wide receiver room may be why the Bulldogs end up coming up short of a third-consecutive SEC championship. Georgia is attempting to be the first team to accomplish that feat since Alabama did so from 2014 through 2016.

“Last year, definitely didn’t end up the way we wanted it, but we came off the SEC win in the championship, but definitely didn’t end up where we wanted,” Stockton said. “But we had a great offseason so far. We put a lot of sweat in the bucket, and we’ve connected a lot, and I’m excited. We’ve had a great summer so far.”

Below, you can find the ballots for Connor Riley, Cody Chaffins, Mike Griffith, Kaylee Mansell and Hunter DeLauder.

Georgia opens the 2026 season on Sept. 5 when the Bulldogs take on Tennessee State. The game is set for a 3 p.m. ET start.

SEC predicted order of finish: DawgNation team picks conference champion

Connor Riley

Georgia LSU Oklahoma Texas Alabama Tennessee Texas A&M Ole Miss Florida South Carolina Missouri Auburn Kentucky Mississippi State Vanderbilt Arkansas

Cody Chaffins

Texas Georgia Texas A&M LSU Oklahoma Ole Miss Alabama Florida Tennessee South Carolina Missouri Vanderbilt Auburn Kentucky Mississippi State Arkansas

Hunter DeLauder

Georgia Texas A&M Texas Ole Miss LSU Alabama Oklahoma Florida Tennessee Auburn Missouri Vanderbilt South Carolina Mississippi State Arkansas Kentucky

Kaylee Mansell

Georgia Texas Oklahoma Ole Miss LSU Alabama Texas A&M Missouri Florida South Carolina Tennessee Vanderbilt Auburn Mississippi State Kentucky Arkansas

Mike Griffith