Georgia defense, run game come up big in 16-6 win at Kentucky

Georgia grounded out a 16-6 win over Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington amid a 25-degree wind chill, the program’s 13th-straight win over the Wildcats.

It wasn’t pretty, but it didn’t have to be.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC) completed their second consecutive undefeated league slate with the win.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett struggled to throw in the 13 mph wind, 13-of-19 for a season-low 116 yards with an interception.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, a projected first-round NFL draft pick, had his issues, too.

Levis, playing on an injured foot, was 20-of-31 for 206 yards and a very costly interception with the game in the balance in the first half.

The Wildcats (6-5, 3-5) drove into UGA territory on their first two possessions of the game.

Tailback Chris Rodriguez was stopped on a fourth-and-1 at the Bulldogs’ 31 on the opening possession.