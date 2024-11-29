The No. 7 Georgia football team will conclude the regular season with a Week 14 college football game against Georgia Tech. Below you can find the game time, TV channel and odds for the game, as well as how to stream the contest.

Georgia is coming off a 59-21 over UMass. Georgia has won six straight games against Georgia Tech.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time for Week 14

The Georgia-Georgia Tech game will start at 7:37 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech TV channel for Week 14

The Georgia-Georgia Tech game will air on ABC. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will call the game.

How to watch Georgia football-Georgia Tech game online for Week 14

You can watch the Georgia-Georgia Tech game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia-Georgia Tech odds, point spread for Week 14 game

Georgia is a 17.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech. Georgia is 3-8 on the season. The over/under for the game is 51.5.

What Kirby Smart said about Georgia Tech

On a team that believes they can win...

Well, it’s not about them.I mean, no offense, I mean, I do agree with everything you’ve said.That has changed, but it’s not about what they think.It’s about what we think and how we play.We have to control that.We have to have a seeking contact attitude andenjoyment of a street fight.And not everybody loves that.So it’s one of those things that you find out a lot about yourself when you getto play a really physical football team like these guys.So that’s what we focus on, is us.

On how Brent Key has built the Georgia Tech program...

“What stood out is he’s doing it the good old-fashioned way: hard work, recruiting. They’re in those same recruiting battles we are. They’re going after the best players in the state just like we are. They’re doing a better job on that front in terms of being able to recruit them, but they’re still really physical.

He coached with Nick, he coached with George O’Leary, who’s one of the best there is at managing a program and being physical. He knows what he’s doing. He’s got a great staff. I mean, he’s hired a really good staff, and they’ve got good football players.”

On having to explain to players what this rivalry means and if that’s different than in the past...

”Yeah, I mean, I think you do that every week, you know? Every time you have a rivalry game, you explain the rivalry and what it means. It’s just more significant when it’s inside your state. Like we have a lot of rivals in Georgia because of the geographic nature of our state. We touch all these other states that are all SEC states, so you end up playing a lot of SEC opponents that are contiguous with us.

When you go to Georgia Tech, they’re in our state. They’ve got a tremendous program, and more and more of our kids have been recruited by them. They know. I mean, they get a sense of the importance of the game from the older players on the team who’ve played in it and the coaches who have.

Georgia football injury report against Georgia Tech