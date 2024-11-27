ATHENS — For the second consecutive week, Georgia moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia is now the No. 7 team in the rankings and the No. 8 seed for this week. The Bulldogs moved up thanks to losses by Indiana, Alabama and Ole Miss. Only Indiana was able to remain in the projected field this week, falling from No. 5 to No. 10.

This week, the four highest-ranked conference champions per the playoff committee are Oregon, Texas, Miami and Boise State. Those teams would earn byes in the College Football Playoff. The fifth automatic qualifier would be No. 16 Arizona State, who is the highest-ranked Big 12 in this week’s ranking.

The seven at-large teams for this week’s rankings are: Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Tennessee, SMU and Indiana.

While Georgia is currently projected as an at-large team, it does have a path to earning a bye. The Bulldogs have clinched a spot in next week’s SEC Championship game. If the Bulldogs win that, they would earn a spot in the Sugar Bowl and a first-round bye, provided they are one of the four highest-rated teams in the final playoff rankings.

But the Bulldogs have a big game this week against rival Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets beat Miami earlier this season and have played Notre Dame as well.

You can understand why Kirby Smart has his attention focused squarely on Georgia Tech.

“My thoughts are on Georgia Tech. I mean it’s a great honor to be able to play in the SEC Championship game,” Smart said. “It is probably one of the greatest events in all sports because the games that you play in are great matchups. But at this point in time, we don’t even know that it is, nor do I care. My concern 100 percent is with Georgia Tech because of what that game means to so many in this state, so many on our team, and what it means to the season, and the seniors playing at home. So that’s the focus.”

Friday’s game against Georgia Tech is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC. Georgia will have to wait until Saturday night to learn who it will play in the SEC Championship game, as it will face the winner of Texas-Texas A&M.

The next set of College Football Playoff rankings will come out next Tuesday. The final set of rankings, with the fully announced field, will drop on Dec. 8.

Below you can see the full College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14.

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14

Oregon Ohio State Texas Penn State Notre Dame Miami Georgia Tennessee SMU Indiana Boise State Clemson Alabama Ole Miss South Carolina Arizona State Tulane Iowa State BYU Texas A&M Missouri UNLV Illinois Kansas State Colorado

College Football Playoff seeds