ATHENS — Colbie Young entered the game as Georgia’s leading receiver. That makes the loss of the wide receiver all the more significant.

Young suffered the injury on Georgia’s opening drive of the game when he hauled in a 36-yard pass from Gunner Stockton on the flea flicker.

Young exited the game shortly after the play and did not return.

“It’s not good. It’s fractured down there,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s broken. It’s either his tibia or fibula. I don’t know which one but it’s not good.

Young entered the game with 22 receptions for 300 yards and a touchdown.

With Young out, expect Noah Thomas to see an uptick in snaps as Georgia’s outside wide receiver. Thomas committed a costly offensive pass interference penalty on Georgia’s first drive.

He did not have a reception in the game.

Georgia’s Zachariah Branch was Gunner Stockton’s leading pass catcher on Saturday, as he caught 7 passes for 81 yards in the 43-35 win.

Stockton was able to finish the game, but the Georgia quarterback was not healthy during the week.

Smart shared after the game that the Georgia quarterback was playing through an oblique injury.

"He’s wired for these type moments because he’s tough and his team believes in him,“ Smart said. ”You know, I can talk about it, but this kid couldn’t practice Monday and Tuesday. I mean, he literally couldn’t practice. His oblique, the shots he took at Auburn, he’s beat up.And we’re like, okay, we won’t use youin the quarterback run game.We’ll get to you. Uh-huh, coach, I want to run it.I want to run it. My team needs to see me run it. And he did."

“I mean, we were concerned he wouldn’t be able to go.And there was no flinch in him.”

Stockton threw for 289 yards, tossed four touchdowns and ran for 59 yards and a touchdown. Stockton accounted for five total touchdowns while having just five incomplete passes.

Georgia was without starting safety Kyron Jones as he deals with a foot injury. JaCorey Thomas started in his place.

Georgia did have a healthy offensive line, making it the first time this season Georgia did not start a new offensive line combination. The Georgia offense finished with 511 yards of offense in the win, a season-high.

Georgia gets a much-needed off week after the win over Ole Miss, as the Bulldogs are off.