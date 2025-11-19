ATHENS — Georgia signed four 5-star prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.

Elijah Griffin led Georgia’s defensive linemen in snaps played against Texas, becoming a mainstay on the defensive line. Zayden Walker recorded his first career sack against the Longhorns.

The week before, Elyiss Williams came down with a critical third-down reception against Mississippi State.

Yet things have been quiet for the fourth member of that group, Isaiah Gibson. He plays outside linebacker for the Bulldogs and hasn’t had the chance to play his way onto the field.

Which makes a game like Saturday against an overmatched Charlotte team all the more valuable for Gibson and Georgia’s many young players.

“He had a tough deal early in camp, early in the season where he was out for a little bit and missed some time that hurt him some, but you can see he’s starting to get more and more comfortable in things,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Gibson. “He’s flashing in pass rush, and he’s gonna be a good football player because he’s really tough and he sets edges and he rushes hard. So I’m proud of Ike and his development.”

Georgia is a six-touchdown favorite in this week’s game. It’s a noticeable step down in competition for Georgia after eight consecutive SEC games.

Blowout wins over Texas and Mississippi State have allowed Georgia to get some of their younger backups more reps late in games.

Ryan Puglisi played in each of the previous two games, though he did not get the chance to complete a pass. Should Georgia handle business early on in the game, it gives the Bulldogs a chance to see what the redshirt freshman can do against a group of non-Georgia defenders.

“Ryan’s doing a great job,” Smart said. “He gets a lot of work, as well as Ryan Montgomery. Both those guys, we get them extra reps during the week. They get reps on Mondays, do extra throwing. Both those guys continue to grow.”

Of course, for Puglisi and Gibson to get into the game, Georgia first has to get up by a comfortable margin over Charlotte.

In a similar spot last year against UMass in 2024, Georgia’s rush defense gave up 226 yards. While the offense scored 59 points, the Bulldogs didn’t get a chance to get backups as many reps as they would’ve liked. That impacted someone like Gunner Stockton, who became the starting quarterback after halftime of the SEC championship game.

“I’d say this game is definitely a big game for them,” linebacker Chris Cole said. “But I say every week is, and this is just another week to get better as a team and just focus on the little things that you need to do. But definitely, this is a great opportunity for the young players.”

Cole had a fumble recovery for a touchdown last season for Georgia against UMass. Heading into the Charlotte game, he’s poised to be one of Georgia’s top linebackers.

While they play different positions, Georgia hopes that Gibson can follow a similar track. Someone who makes plays this Saturday before further blossoming next year.

“Ike’s been a pleasure to work with. He’s extremely competitive, he’s tough, he’s physical,” Smart said. “He’s developing as a player. He’s getting better and better and better. I get to see him every day and work with him when we go against the offense and I go down and try to be the defensive coordinator of the scout D. He gives great work. His effort pops off on tape.”