Georgia quarterback JT Daniels feasting on NIL deals, partners with Zaxby’s

Daniels has officially partnered with Zaxby’s, becoming the first collegiate athlete to do so. The news comes one day after it was announced Daniels had signed an exclusive NIL signing deal that could be worth a million dollars.

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has taken another bite out of NIL dealings.

Daniels, who ranks among the Heisman Trophy favorites, will serve as a brand ambassador for the restaurant chain known for its chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers and salads.

“Zaxby’s has been my choice of food since coming down here to Georgia.” Daniels said in a press release. “I mean, there really is no comparison. I get asked all the time what my favorite food is. It is Zaxby’s. Hands down.

“To me, Zaxby’s provides something I already enjoy, plus I can share it with my friends and bring meals to ESP, an organization we both have already supported,” he said. “This is the type of brand partner I am excited to have.”

Zaxby’s was founded and is headquartered in the Athens, Ga., area.

Former SEC Player of the Year and Georgia head coach Ray Goff owns several Zaxby’s restaurants.