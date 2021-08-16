JT Daniels reportedly lands potential ‘7 figure’ NIL deal, plans to share money with teammates
JT Daniels is one of the many high-profile college football stars who is taking advantage of the new name, image and likeness rules. And now it seems that both Daniels and his Georgia football teammates will benefit from the rule changes.
According to a report from Darren Rovell of The Action Network, Daniels has signed an exclusive trading card deal. Per Rovell, the way the deal is set up, it could be worth over a million dollars.
“We did not have all of the arsenal there,” Smart said. “JT understands that. He understands that we are going through the process of making good decisions. I am really pleased with where JT is with his leadership and commanding the offense. I think he would admit that he could have had a better day than he did today, and he knows that. That is not all on him.”
Daniels had been asked his thoughts on name, image and likeness changes at SEC media days and the Georgia quarterback attempted to downplay their significance on the season.
“I think for me and really a lot of guys that I’ve talked to, being that it came out July 1, it makes it pretty difficult to do anything for it,” Daniels said in July. “We’re fully in season mode. I wish I could give you more about NIL, but it’s just not a huge focus for really a lot of people that I’ve talked to.”
Georgia and Daniels will continue to prepare for the first game of the 2021 season which is against the Clemson Tigers. The game will be one of the most anticipated as both teams will begin the season in the top-5.
