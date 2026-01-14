ATHENS — Georgia football youth was served on Wednesday with three Bulldogs making the FWAA Freshman All-American team.
Cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, defensive tackle Elijah Griffin and offensive guard Dontrell Glover were among the 32 true freshmen and redshirt freshmen honored.
Robinson IV is also one of three finalists for FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, which will be announced on Thursday.
Georgia’s three selections matched Tennessee for the most on this year’s team while tying a school mark for most FWAA Freshman All-Americans in one class.
It matches the 2018 trio that included future first-round NFL picks Jordan Davis and Isaiah Wilson, along with Cade Mays.
The FWAA freshman All-American selections are among several Georgia players who have been recognized with individual awards and accolades for the SEC champion Bulldogs.
• Punter Brett Thorson won the Ray Guy Award
• Snapper Beau Gardner won the Mannelly Award
• Gardner and CJ Allen were first-team All-American selections
• Drew Bobo and Thorson were second-team All-American selections
• Allen and Gardner earned first-team All-SEC honors, as voted on by the coaches
• Bobo, Thorson, Zachariah Branch, KJ Bolden, Monroe Freeling, Peyton Woodring were second-team All-SEC selections, as voted on by the coaches
• Gunner Stockton, Nate Frazier and Daylen Everette were third-team All-SEC selections, as voted on by the coaches.
• Incoming freshman tight end Kaiden Prothro was the 2025 MaxPreps Georgia High School Football Player of the Year
Former UGA FWAA Freshman All-Americans
RB Knowshon Moreno, 2007
WR AJ Green, 2008
TE Orson Charles, 2009
RB Todd Gurley, 2012
RB Nick Chubb, 2014
TE Isaac Nautta, 2016
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, 2016
QB Jake Fromm, 2017
OL Andrew Thomas, 2017
OL Isaiah Wilson, 2018
OL Cade Mays, 2018
DL Jordan Davis, 2018
DE Azeez Ojulari 2019
OL Warren McClendon 2020
TE Brock Bowers 2021
DL Mykel Williams, 2022
FS Malaki Starks, 2022
OL Earnest Greene lll 2023
LB CJ Allen 2023
PK Peyton Woodring 2023
FS KJ Bolden 2024
CB Ellis Robinson IV 2025
DL Elijah Griffin 2025
OL Dontrell Glover 2025
2025 FWAA Freshman All-American Team
OFFENSE
QB Drew Mestemaker, North Texas
QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State
RB Caleb Hawkins, North Texas
RB Bo Jackson, Ohio State
WR Andrew Marsh, Michigan
WR Braylon Staley, Tennessee
WR Malachi Toney, Miami
TE DJ Vonnahme, Iowa
OL Michael Carroll, Alabama
OL Dontrell Glover, Georgia
OL John Mills, Washington
OL Jacob Ponton, Texas Tech
OL Nathan Roy, Minnesota
OL David Sanders Jr., Tennessee
DEFENSE
DL Mandrell Desir, Florida State
DL Elijah Griffin, Georgia
DL Jahkeem Stewart, USC
DL Sidney Stewart, Maryland
LB Antoine Deslauriers, Syracuse
LB Luke Ferrelli, California
LB Mason Posa, Wisconsin
LB Edwin Spillman, Tennessee
DB Brandon Finney, Oregon
DB Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami
DB Tae Johnson, Notre Dame
DB Jessiah McGrew, FIU
DB DJ Pickett, LSU
DB Ellis Robinson, Georgia
SPECIALISTS
K Connor Calvert, Wake Forest
P Billy Gowers, Hawaii
AP Cameron Pettaway, Bowling Green
RS Quentin Gibson, Colorado