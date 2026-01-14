ATHENS — Georgia football youth was served on Wednesday with three Bulldogs making the FWAA Freshman All-American team.

Cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, defensive tackle Elijah Griffin and offensive guard Dontrell Glover were among the 32 true freshmen and redshirt freshmen honored.

Robinson IV is also one of three finalists for FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, which will be announced on Thursday.

Georgia’s three selections matched Tennessee for the most on this year’s team while tying a school mark for most FWAA Freshman All-Americans in one class.

It matches the 2018 trio that included future first-round NFL picks Jordan Davis and Isaiah Wilson, along with Cade Mays.

The FWAA freshman All-American selections are among several Georgia players who have been recognized with individual awards and accolades for the SEC champion Bulldogs.

• Punter Brett Thorson won the Ray Guy Award

• Snapper Beau Gardner won the Mannelly Award

• Gardner and CJ Allen were first-team All-American selections

• Drew Bobo and Thorson were second-team All-American selections

• Allen and Gardner earned first-team All-SEC honors, as voted on by the coaches

• Bobo, Thorson, Zachariah Branch, KJ Bolden, Monroe Freeling, Peyton Woodring were second-team All-SEC selections, as voted on by the coaches

• Gunner Stockton, Nate Frazier and Daylen Everette were third-team All-SEC selections, as voted on by the coaches.

• Incoming freshman tight end Kaiden Prothro was the 2025 MaxPreps Georgia High School Football Player of the Year

Former UGA FWAA Freshman All-Americans

RB Knowshon Moreno, 2007

WR AJ Green, 2008

TE Orson Charles, 2009

RB Todd Gurley, 2012

RB Nick Chubb, 2014

TE Isaac Nautta, 2016

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, 2016

QB Jake Fromm, 2017

OL Andrew Thomas, 2017

OL Isaiah Wilson, 2018

OL Cade Mays, 2018

DL Jordan Davis, 2018

DE Azeez Ojulari 2019

OL Warren McClendon 2020

TE Brock Bowers 2021

DL Mykel Williams, 2022

FS Malaki Starks, 2022

OL Earnest Greene lll 2023

LB CJ Allen 2023

PK Peyton Woodring 2023

FS KJ Bolden 2024

CB Ellis Robinson IV 2025

DL Elijah Griffin 2025

OL Dontrell Glover 2025

2025 FWAA Freshman All-American Team

OFFENSE

QB Drew Mestemaker, North Texas

QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State

RB Caleb Hawkins, North Texas

RB Bo Jackson, Ohio State

WR Andrew Marsh, Michigan

WR Braylon Staley, Tennessee

WR Malachi Toney, Miami

TE DJ Vonnahme, Iowa

OL Michael Carroll, Alabama

OL Dontrell Glover, Georgia

OL John Mills, Washington

OL Jacob Ponton, Texas Tech

OL Nathan Roy, Minnesota

OL David Sanders Jr., Tennessee

DEFENSE

DL Mandrell Desir, Florida State

DL Elijah Griffin, Georgia

DL Jahkeem Stewart, USC

DL Sidney Stewart, Maryland

LB Antoine Deslauriers, Syracuse

LB Luke Ferrelli, California

LB Mason Posa, Wisconsin

LB Edwin Spillman, Tennessee

DB Brandon Finney, Oregon

DB Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami

DB Tae Johnson, Notre Dame

DB Jessiah McGrew, FIU

DB DJ Pickett, LSU

DB Ellis Robinson, Georgia

SPECIALISTS

K Connor Calvert, Wake Forest

P Billy Gowers, Hawaii

AP Cameron Pettaway, Bowling Green

RS Quentin Gibson, Colorado