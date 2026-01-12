clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
2 hours ago
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens annoucnes his future plans
Running back Chauncey Bowens emerged as a key piece of the Georgia offense this past season, finishing second on the team in rushing yards.
Connor Riley
4 hours ago
Former Georgia ‘RBU’ backs D’Andre Swift, James Cook advance in NFL …
D’Andre Swift’s career year with the Chicago Bears got even better with Saturday’s playoff win over Green Bay.
Mike Griffith
7 hours ago
Georgia football defensive line hopes history repeats itself thanks to key …
Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott recognizes that his defensive line had some growing pains this past season.
Connor Riley
21 hours ago
Georgia loses another outside linebacker to the transfer portal
ATHENS — Elo Modozie’s stay in Athens was short, as he was not even with the program for one full season.
Connor Riley
22 hours ago
Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring announces his plans for 2026 season
ATHENS — Peyton Woodring has been a major weapon for the Georgia Bulldogs during his time in Athens.
Connor Riley
