ATHENS — Georgia is working to make the most of Senior Day at Sanford Stadium, leading Charlotte 28-3 at the half.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs, who had 12 scholarship seniors honored, scored on four of their six first-half drives, out-classing the American Athletic Conference 49ers.

Gunner Stockton — a fourth-year junior student who has his sport management degree in hand and took part in Senior Day — is 15-of-19 passing for 147 yards.

Stockton, however, threw his fourth interception of the season on Georgia’s sixth possession, paving the way for Charlotte (1-9) to get on the scoreboard with a 42-yard-field goal that hit the upright and banked in as time expired in the first half.

“Gotta make better decisions, he held the ball too long,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said in his SEC Network halftime interview. “It wasn’t that play, it was the play before when he took the sack — you never take the sack in a two-minute situation.”

The 49ers sack put UGA in a third-and-17, and Stockton’s pass for Lawson Luckie was thrown behind the tight end and intercepted by Ja’Qurious Conley at Charlotte 45 and returned 18 yards to UGA 37 to set up the field goal

Georgia’s touchdowns came on runs by Nate Frazier and Bo Walker, both of whom have two.

The Bulldogs are playing without starting center Drew Bobo and right tackle Earnest Greene lll, both of whom were healthy scratches with a game against Georgia Tech on deck next Friday.

UGA senior defensive captain CJ Allen (knee) is also out for the Charlotte game, and Smart has said he’ll be “week to week.”

Georgia has out-gained Charlotte 251-38 yards and held the ball 20 minutes, 15 seconds to the 49ers’ 9:45.