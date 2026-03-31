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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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1 minute ago
Georgia hopes Amaris Williams doesn’t repeat a familiar story at outside …
ATHENS — It’s easy to understand why Kirby Smart tends to be so guarded about what comes out of practice at Georgia.
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16 hours ago
ESPN NFL mock draft has seven Georgia players being taken in 2026 NFL Draft
We’re less than a month away from the 2026 NFL Draft, as the first round is set for April 23.
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19 hours ago
Georgia hopes spring injury to key defender could be a blessing in …
ATHENS — Georgia knows just how valuable Gabe Harris is to its defense.
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March 30, 2026
Earnest Greene wants a better ending to his Georgia career as he moves …
ATHENS — Earnest Greene is one of the few remaining members on the Georgia team who knows what it is like to win a national championship.
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March 26, 2026
CBS Sports analyst explains why Georgia will exceed expectations in 2026
Expectations are always a bit tricky at Georgia. The Bulldogs have won the SEC in each of the last two seasons, only to lose in the quarterfinals of the College Football …
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