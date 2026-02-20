Longtime Georgia men’s golf coach Chris Haack will retire at the completion of the 2026 season.

The school announced the move on Friday.

“Chris Haack has guided the men’s golf program with excellence over the past 30 years,” Georgia’s athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement released by the school. “His impact extends far beyond Athens. He is a giant on the national stage, respected by coaches, players and the entire golf community for his integrity and commitment to his student-athletes. We are forever grateful for his leadership.”

Haack will serve as a special adviser to the program for the 2026-27 season.

Haack was hired as Georgia’s men’s golf coach in 1996. During his time leading the program, Georgia won two national championships, eight SEC championships and produced a number of professional golfers. Bubba Watson has won the Masters twice, while Brian Harman won the 2023 Open Championship.

Haack was twice the national coach of the year and a five-time SEC coach of the year.

“After much reflection and a whirlwind of emotions, I’ve made the decision to retire as head coach of the University of Georgia men’s golf program. While it’s bittersweet to step away, I’m genuinely excited for the next chapter and deeply confident in the bright future ahead for this storied program. I leave behind a talented, dedicated group of players, an outstanding incoming recruiting class, and an excellent coach in Mookie DeMoss,” Haack said in a statement.

“For the last three decades, I’ve had a front-row seat to watch some of the finest golfers in UGA history develop, not just as players, but as men. I love every one of them like a son. The memories we’ve created, the relationships we’ve built and the triumphs we’ve shared will stay with me forever. I’ve also been incredibly fortunate to work alongside so many exceptional people in the athletic department and with a remarkable coaching staff.”

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Georgia will announce Friday afternoon that Mookie DeMoss will succeed Haack. A former UGA golfer, DeMoss was hired as the assistant men’s golf coach in January 2024.

“I’ve also been incredibly fortunate to work alongside so many exceptional people in the athletic department and with a remarkable coaching staff,” Haack said. “A special thank you to my assistant coaches over the years: Ryan Hybl, Jason Payne, Mookie DeMoss and especially my longtime friend and master storyteller, Jim Douglas, who stood by my side for 25 unforgettable years. What a ride it’s been. I want to thank my two outstanding administrative assistants Denise Saliba and Dale Brown, the only two assistants I had in 30 years. To my wonderful wife, Ronda, thank you for your unwavering support through every season and every chapter. We’re looking forward to more time with our big, beautiful family and our six, soon to be seven, grandchildren, who are already planning all the adventures ahead.”

Georgia finished in eight place at the Puerto Rico Classic tournament last week. The Bulldogs are next scheduled to compete at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Thank you to the University of Georgia, the golf program, our alumni, fans and everyone who has been part of this journey,” Haack said. “It’s been the honor of a lifetime. Go Dawgs forever.”