Georgia offensive lineman Kelton Smith will be retiring from football after just one season at the University of Georgia. Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ was the first to report the news, which DawgNation has confirmed.

Smith signed as a member of Georgia’s 2023 signing class out of Columbus, Ga. He played for Carver High School. He was one of five offensive lineman the Bulldogs signed in the 2023 class. Georgia previously saw offensive lineman Joshua Miller transfer out of the program this offseason, ending up at Syracuse. Monroe Freeling, Bo Hughley and Jamal Meriweather are the other three offensive linemen.

Smith did not play in a game last season for Georgia and redshirted in his lone season with the team.

Smith was the No. 187 overall player in the country for the 2023 recruiting cycle and the No. 15 ranked player in the state of Georgia.

Smith is the second member of the 2023 recruiting class to medically retire from the program this offseason, as Pearce Spurlin was forced to do so prior to the start of spring practice.

Georgia signed six offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting cycle and currently have two commitments for this class in Mason Short and Dontrell Glover. Both players will likely be guards when they arrive at Georgia.

With the retirement of Smith, a scholarship does now open for Georgia. The Bulldogs could possibly fill that opening with 6-foot-10 2024 offensive tackle prospect Jahzare Jackson. He was a basketball player for OverTime Elite but does plan on enrolling as a football player. Georgia, Florida State and Arkansas are seen as possibilities, with a decision expected at some point in July.