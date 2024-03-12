ATHENS — Georgia tight end Pearce Spurlin will be medically retiring from the game of football, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Tuesday.

“He had a congenital heart condition,” Smart said. “We were aware of it and closely monitoring it. It was really a tough decision for him.”

Spurlin, a sophomore from Rosemary Beach, Fla., signed as a member of Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class. He was the first public commitment for the 2023 cycle and was the No. 68 overall player in the class.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound tight end appeared in six games. He caught 3 passes for 60 yards, including a 31-yard reception in Georgia’s win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. Spurlin missed time last spring after he broke his collarbone.

Spurlin will still remain on scholarship, but will not count towards the 85-man roster.

With Spurln no longer available, Georgia’s tight end room is thinner and missing a large, physical presence in Spurlin. The Bulldogs were already having to replace Brock Bowers, a two-time Mackey Award winner.

Oscar Delp returns at the position and will be a leader for the Bulldogs moving forward. He caught 24 passes for 284 yards and 3 touchdowns as a sophomore. Look for him to build on those numbers as he’s now the clear top tight end for the Bulldogs.

Sophomore tight end Lawson Luckie will play a bigger role for Georgia this spring. Luckie impressed many people in the program last spring, but an ankle injury in August sidelined him to start the season. He caught his first career touchdown in the win over Florida State.

Georgia will have two freshman tight ends at practice on Tuesday, as the Bulldogs signed 4-star prospect Jaden Reddell and 3-star prospect Colton Heinrich. Both players did have the opportunity to practice with Georgia during the Orange Bowl, but neither have played in a game to this point.

The Bulldogs did land transfer tight end Benjamin Yurosek prior to learning of Spurlin’s retirement. Yurosek though will not be with the program this spring, as he is finishing up classes at Stanford. Yurosek will join the team later this summer.

Georgia begins spring practice on Tuesday. The team will have 15 practices, with the final one taking place on April 13. G-Day is set for a 1 p.m. ET start, with the SEC Network+/ESPN+ airing the game.