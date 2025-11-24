ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said that offensive tackle Nyier Daniels has been dismissed from the team following his arrest on Sunday.

“Have not had a chance to talk to him or his family but he will no longer be with us,” Smart said.

The redshirt offensive tackle was arrested on 13 charges. Three were felonies — one count of felony fleeing from an officer and two counts of second-degree child cruelty — per the updated Jackson County jail log. Daniels was also charged with 10 misdemeanor charges, including reckless driving and exceeding maximum limits.

Daniels is a redshirt freshman from Newark, New Jersey. He was booked at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, according to the Jackson County jail log.

Commerce police say that Daniels was driving more than 100 miles per hour in a 25 MPH zone in Commerce, Georgia. The police had already pulled over Brandi Canada Green for running a stop sign, Daniels’s mother, when Daniels drove by. At that point, an officer began to pursue Daniels.

As the chase of Daniels ensued, the police allege that Green’s car “entered the roadway in front of the Commerce Police Department supervisor and was blocking the supervisor from passing to assist the officer in the chase.”

Green was going over 100 miles per hour according to Commerce Chief of Police Jeff Drossman and would not pull over despite attempts being made by the supervisor. Eventually, the supervisor passed Green in an effort to catch up with Daniels. However, police lost sight of Daniels on I-85 South at mile marker 144. The police then waited for Green to pass by.

Green was charged with felony fleeing from an officer, along with misdemeanor charges of speeding, obstruction, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and two charges of running a stop sign.

Green was booked in Jackson County jail at 8:51 a.m., per the Jackson County jail log.

Daniels was then booked at 10 a.m., after a Georgia football coach brought Daniels to the Jackson County police department to turn himself in.

As of Monday morning, Daniels and Green are both still in jail.

Georgia takes on Georgia Tech this Friday, with the game set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.