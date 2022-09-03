Surprise, surprise, Georgia still looks like the best team in the nation in 49-3 win over Oregon

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart said to “expect the unexpected” in the days leading up to Georgia’s opening game against Oregon.

The reloaded No. 3-ranked Bulldogs beat the No. 11-ranked Ducks easier than anyone could have expected, scoring a 49-3 win before a crowd of 76,490 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RELATED: Kirby Smart comments on Stetson Bennett’s blazing start

Smart focused his offseason narrative on the program avoiding complacency, and it certainly looked like that mission was accomplished with UGA fans making up approximately 80 percent of the crowd.

Georgia showed no drop-off from last season’s championship level of play despite losing a record-15 players in the NFL draft.

UGA scored on its first seven possessions in the game, quickly plucking the Ducks in a game that featured a 17-point spread.

The Bulldogs’ offense looked as sharp as ever behind sixth-year senior quarterback Stetson Bennett.