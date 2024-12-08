ATHENS — Kirby Smart is in no hurry to divulge much about Georgia’s plans between now and the Sugar Bowl CFP Quarterfinal Game.

The No. 2-seeded Bulldogs (11-2) beat No. 5-seed Texas (11-2) by a 22-19 count in overtime on Saturday to earn a first-round bye and some valuable time off.

Georgia will play the winner of the Dec. 21 game between No. 7-seed Notre Dame (11-1) and No. 10-seed Indiana (11-1) at 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 in New Orleans.

The Irish are an 8.5-point favorite to beat the Hoosiers in South Bend, Ind., in the first-round College Football Playoff Game in Notre Dame Stadium.

Danny Sheridan, a long-time national sports analyst and oddsmaker for the USA Today, told DawgNation that as of now he would make Georgia a “double-digit favorite over Indiana,” and a “7-10″ (-point) favorite over Notre Dame should the Irish win.

But, Sheridan said, it’s hard to accurately forecast the line without seeing the Hoosiers and Irish play and taking injuries into consideration.

Indeed, Smart and Georgia are holding their cards close to the vest when it comes to the status of quarterback Carson Beck, who suffered an injury to his elbow.

The UCL — ulnar collateral ligament — connects the upper arm and forearm on the inner-side of the elbow and Beck might have injured that on the final play of the first half against Texas when he was hit as he was attempting to throw a Hail Mary pass.

Smart said Beck has undergone an MRI and UGA is “waiting to find out more information,” but he certainly left open the possibility that back-up quarterback Gunner Stockton could be the man of the immediate future.

“This situation does give you time if that’s what has to happen,” Smart said.

Smart said Georgia will “commit 75, 80 percent” of its time working on his team’s growth and development, in addition to spending time on Indiana and Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs’ don’t have a 20-hour practice limit with classes being out at UGA, so Smart indicated the amount of work the players get will be up to their respective position coaches.

“We have parameters that we use —I’ve got a model that I’ve used for years in terms of number of practices you want to get before you break for Christmas, number of practices you want to get afterwards,” Smart said.

“We have flexibility there. They have to get a day off each week, which most coaches in their right mind give them more than one day off a week at this point in time.”

The first year of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoffs presents unique challenges, to be sure, especially with the transfer portal open for programs to gain or lose players.

As much as Georgia looks to maintain the chemistry that made an 11-2 SEC Championship season possible on the field, Smart and his staff will be managing roster transactions off of it.

It’s the same everywhere, and perhaps even more urgent for the college football playoff teams that are playing games on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.

Here’s a look at the opening lines for the first-round CFP games, per DraftKings.com:

Indiana at Notre Dame (-8.5), 8 p.m., Dec. 20 ABC/ESPN

SMU at Penn State (-8), Noon, Dec. 21 TNT

Clemson at Texas (-10.5), 4 p.m., Dec. 21, TNT

Tennessee at Ohio State (-7.5), 8 p.m., Dec. 21, ABC/ESPN