1 minute ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
1 minute ago
Georgia running back announces plans to enter the transfer portal
ATHENS — With Georgia’s season now over, its roster continues to take shape for the 2026 season.
1 hour ago
Why Ole Miss beat Georgia 39-34 in Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Some call New Orleans “The Big Easy,” but it has been anything but for Georgia football the past two seasons.
2 hours ago
Final grades as Georgia football falls to Ole Miss to end 2025 season
NEW ORLEANS — Georgia fought all the way to the end. It lived up to the hard-to-kill mantra, which Kirby Smart first coined against Ole Miss back in October.
6 hours ago
Inside the Georgia locker room as Bulldogs grapple with a season that …
NEW ORLEANS — You can say a lot of things about this Georgia team.
10 hours ago
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football season comes to crushing …
NEW ORLEANS — Another season, another loss in the Sugar Bowl for Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program.
