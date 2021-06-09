Georgia updated roster: Arik Gilbert at WR, transfer defensive back not listed

ATHENS — Georgia football has updated its online roster, providing confirmation that LSU transfer Arik Gilbert is indeed raring to go as a wide receiver in the Bulldogs’ offense this season. Gilbert, who played tight end for the Bayou Bengals last season in Baton Rouge, is listed at 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds and will wear the No. 14.

RELATED: Georgia transfer bonanza out of need, program modifying, not changing The Georgia football offense is expected to be more explosive than ever under the direction of second-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and with former USC and 5-star JT Daniels under center at quarterback. The roster does not include Alabama transfer Brandon Turnage, who announced he was transferring to Georgia last month. Turnage’s status has recently been in doubt after reports he was not with the team. Turnage was added to provide immediate depth in the secondary, having a talent ceiling many believed would enable him to compete immediately and ultimately grow into the rotation at cornerback or safety. Clemson cornerback transfer Derion Kendrick, however, is listed on the updated roster. Kendrick, a 6-0, 190 defensive back, will wear the No. 11. RELATED: Arik Gilbert, Derion Kendrick examples of Kirby Smart saying one step ahead

Kendrick was an All-ACC pick last year for the Tigers who was dismissed from that program earlier this spring. He’s expected to plug-in immediately in the three-cornerback rotation with second-year freshman Jalen Kimber and senior Ameer Speed. The updated roster reflects that West Virginia defensive back transfer Tykee Smith is 5-10, 198, and will wear the No. 23. Smith is expected to start at the Star position, where he earned third-team All-American honors for the Mountaineers last season.

