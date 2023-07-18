clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart announced that transfer Deyon “Smoke Bouie” will not return to the team after completing spring drills.

“Smoke is no longer with our team, it’s been that way for a while,” Smart said during an early morning press session with UGA beat writers at the Nashville Grand Hyatt Hotel. “We kind of mutually agreed to part ways and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Bouie’s departure leaves Georgia with just three transfers: Defensive back Tykee Smith (West Virginia) and receivers Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and RaRa Thomas (Mississippi State).

The Bulldogs have been very selective when choosing transfers, but Bouie was a player Smart and his staff felt they knew well as he had camped at UGA and was a one-time commit.

Bouie was suspended for a game last season with the Aggies for a violation of team rules, but Smart felt things could work out in Athens.

“It’s very disappointing his stay was short, but it was a decision that was made by both parties,” Smart said, “and like I said, we wish him nothing but the best.

“He’s from the hometown (Bainbridge) where I’m from, and we know a lot of people back there. It was a decision that was made.”

Texas A&M players spoke highly of Bouie at the SEC Media Days on Monday, clearly unaware of the news that had previously not been announced.

Georgia football 'mutually agrees to part ways' with Texas A&M transfer …
