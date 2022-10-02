Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett: ‘We fought admirably’ in 26-22 comeback win at Missouri

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett found his rhythm in the fourth quarter at Missouri, just in time. Bennett led the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs on back-to-back touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, escaping the upset-minded Tigers 26-22.

RELATED: Kirby Smart says ‘there’s a lot of emotions’ after beating Missouri “First of all I didn’t play very well in the first half,” Bennett said, asked about the halftime message with Georgia trailing 16-6 through the first 30 minutes in Columbia. “I had to step up and let them know I’m going to get my job done.” Bennett finished 24-of-44 passing for 312 yards and was sacked twice. CONNOR RILEY: Instant observations from Georgia’s 26-22 win Bennett went from 10-of-24 passing for 149 yards in the first half, to a more efficient 14-of-20 effort for 163 yards in the second half.

The message was for the Bulldogs to keep plugging away. “Just keep going, trust in each other,” Bennett said. “We’re not going to get 10 points on one drive or one play. “I thought we fought admirably.” Georgia returns to action at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday at Sanford Stadium against Auburn, which was a 21-17 loser at home against LSU earlier on Saturday night.

