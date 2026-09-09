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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Mark Richt dishes on how Lane Kiffin antics, legal battles affect college …
ATHENS — LSU football has been quite a spectacle of late, on and off the field, but former Georgia coach and ACC Network analyst Mark Richt believes the legal wrangling …
Mike Griffith
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Kirby Smart challenges Georgia defense as Bulldogs welcome Western Kentucky
ATHENS — Georgia had a nearly flawless showing in its season-opening win over Tennessee State.
Connor Riley
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Georgia TE Elyiss Williams on his viral touchdown: ‘Need to work on that …
ATHENS — Georgia tight end Elyiss Williams told reporters on Tuesday that the play he scored on in Georgia’s 63-3 win over Tennessee State was practiced over and over and …
Connor Riley
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Poll watch: Georgia only top-8 team without AP No. 1 vote after 63-3 win
ATHENS — Georgia left a strong first-impression with most of its fans in beating Tennessee State 63-3 on Saturday, but not all the AP Top 25 voters were as impressed.
Mike Griffith
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Kyron Jones is back and ready to bring punch to Georgia defense
ATHENS -- Kirby Smart believed in Kyron Jones long ago, and nothing has changed where the senior safety is concerned.
Mike Griffith
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