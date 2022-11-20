Georgia Tech rediscovers football stinger, upsets North Carolina with No. 1 Georgia on deck

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game against LSU at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. But it’s a safe bet Kirby Smart will make sure his team is focused on the swarm of Yellow Jackets in their path.

There were times during Georgia’s 16-6 win at Kentucky that UGA didn’t look like the No. 1-ranked team, struggling in the passing game and in short-yardage situations.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, doesn’t look like the pushover most thought it would be, adding some intrigue to the noon game next Saturday in Sanford Stadium (TV: ESPN).

Georgia Tech rediscovered its football stinger under interim head coach Brent Key, knocking off No. 13 North Carolina by a 21-17 count on the road in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (5-6, 4-4 ACC) rallied from 17-0 down in the second quarter to get the win, holding the Tar Heels (9-2, 6-1) to just 108 yards in the second half by forcing three punts, grabbing an interception and forcing a turnover on downs with 4:10 left.

“I don’t think there was anyone in the locker room that could tell you that it was 17-0,” Key said per AP and ESPN reports. “That is who this team is. Regardless of the score, adversity and what takes place in a game, they take it one play at a time.”

North Carolina Freshman of the Year candidate Drake Maye drove the Tar Heels to the Tech 18, but the Yellow Jackets forced three incompletions and sacked him to end the threat.