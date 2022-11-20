Georgia Tech rediscovers football stinger, upsets North Carolina with No. 1 Georgia on deck

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
16
Final
6
Kentucky
  • (7) USC
    48
    Final
    (16) UCLA
    45
    Syracuse
    35
    Final
    Wake Forest
    45
  • Colorado State
    12
    4th QTR
    00:00
    Air Force
    24
    UAB
    10
    4th QTR
    8:38
    (6) LSU
    41
    Colorado
    7
    4th QTR
    8:10
    (15) Washington
    54
    San Jose State
    13
    3rd QTR
    14:02
    Utah State
    21
  • Fresno State
    24
    2nd QTR
    6:34
    Nevada
    0
    (10) Utah
    3
    2nd QTR
    00:22
    (12) Oregon
    14
    UNLV
    6
    2nd QTR
    8:59
    Hawai'i
    7
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
  • Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
    Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (14) Ole Miss
    Baylor
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Texas
    Toledo
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    Western Michigan
  • Central Michigan
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    Utah State
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @5:00 ET
    Boise State
    (21) Tulane
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (22) Cincinnati
    Arizona State
    Fri, 11/25 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Arizona
  • New Mexico
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @8:30 ET
    Colorado State
    North Carolina State
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @8:30 ET
    (13) North Carolina
    Arkansas
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @8:30 ET
    Missouri
    Nebraska
    Fri, 11/25 on BTN @9:00 ET
    Iowa
  • (16) UCLA
    Fri, 11/25 on FOX @9:30 ET
    California
    Florida
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (20) Florida State
    Wyoming
    Sat, 11/26 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Fresno State
    South Florida
    42
    Final
    Tulsa
    48
  • San Diego State
    34
    Final
    New Mexico
    10
    Navy
    17
    Final
    (17) UCF
    14
    Wisconsin
    15
    Final
    Nebraska
    14
    Florida
    24
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    31
  • Austin Peay
    0
    Final
    (8) Alabama
    34
    Indiana
    39
    Final
    Michigan State
    31
    UMass
    3
    Final
    Texas A&M
    20
    East Tennessee State
    7
    Final
    Mississippi State
    56
  • Duke
    26
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    28
    Virginia Tech
    23
    Final
    Liberty
    22
    UConn
    17
    Final
    Army
    34
    Louisiana
    17
    Final
    (20) Florida State
    49
  • (4) TCU
    29
    Final
    Baylor
    28
    Illinois
    17
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    19
    Northwestern
    9
    Final
    Purdue
    17
    UTSA
    41
    Final
    Rice
    7
  • Houston
    42
    Final
    East Carolina
    3
    (19) Kansas State
    48
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
    Georgia State
    40
    Final
    James Madison
    42
    Washington State
    31
    Final
    Arizona
    20
  • North Alabama
    0
    Final
    Memphis
    59
    (25) Oregon State
    31
    Final
    Arizona State
    7
    Boston College
    0
    Final
    (18) Notre Dame
    44
    Old Dominion
    14
    Final
    Appalachian State
    27
  • Miami (FL)
    10
    Final
    (9) Clemson
    40
    Utah Tech
    26
    Final
    BYU
    52
    (11) Penn State
    55
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
    Louisiana-Monroe
    16
    Final
    Troy
    34
  • Louisiana Tech
    21
    Final
    Charlotte
    26
    (2) Ohio State
    43
    Final
    Maryland
    30
    Florida Atlantic
    21
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    49
    South Alabama
    27
    Final
    Southern Miss
    20
  • North Carolina State
    10
    Final
    Louisville
    25
    Texas
    55
    Final
    Kansas
    14
    Western Kentucky
    17
    Final
    Auburn
    41
    Iowa
    13
    Final
    Minnesota
    10
  • Florida International
    6
    Final
    UTEP
    40
    (22) Cincinnati
    23
    Final
    Temple
    3
    Arkansas State
    13
    Final
    Texas State
    16
    Stanford
    20
    Final
    California
    27
  • Georgia Tech
    21
    Final
    (13) North Carolina
    17
    Marshall
    23
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    10
    Texas Tech
    14
    Final
    Iowa State
    10
    (5) Tennessee
    38
    Final
    South Carolina
    63
  • Boise State
    20
    Final
    Wyoming
    17
    New Mexico State
    14
    Final
    Missouri
    45
    (24) Oklahoma State
    13
    Final
    Oklahoma
    28
    (14) Ole Miss
    27
    Final
    Arkansas
    42
  • (7) USC
    48
    Final
    (16) UCLA
    45
    Syracuse
    35
    Final
    Wake Forest
    45
  • Colorado State
    12
    4th QTR
    00:00
    Air Force
    24
    UAB
    10
    4th QTR
    8:38
    (6) LSU
    41
    Colorado
    7
    4th QTR
    8:10
    (15) Washington
    54
    San Jose State
    13
    3rd QTR
    14:02
    Utah State
    21

Georgia Tech rediscovers football stinger, upsets North Carolina with No. 1 Georgia on deck

Georgia Tech has beaten North Carolina two years in a row with Saturday's 21-17 win in Chapel Hill. Tech is shown here last season sacking quarterback Sam Howell (7) in a 45-22 win (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — The Georgia-Georgia Tech game got a lot more interesting after Saturday’s results.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game against LSU at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. But it’s a safe bet Kirby Smart will make sure his team is focused on the swarm of Yellow Jackets in their path.

There were times during Georgia’s 16-6 win at Kentucky that UGA didn’t look like the No. 1-ranked team, struggling in the passing game and in short-yardage situations.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, doesn’t look like the pushover most thought it would be, adding some intrigue to the noon game next Saturday in Sanford Stadium (TV: ESPN).

Georgia Tech rediscovered its football stinger under interim head coach Brent Key, knocking off No. 13 North Carolina by a 21-17 count on the road in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (5-6, 4-4 ACC) rallied from 17-0 down in the second quarter to get the win, holding the Tar Heels (9-2, 6-1) to just 108 yards in the second half by forcing three punts, grabbing an interception and forcing a turnover on downs with 4:10 left.

“I don’t think there was anyone in the locker room that could tell you that it was 17-0,” Key said per AP and ESPN reports. “That is who this team is. Regardless of the score, adversity and what takes place in a game, they take it one play at a time.”

North Carolina Freshman of the Year candidate Drake Maye drove the Tar Heels to the Tech 18, but the Yellow Jackets forced three incompletions and sacked him to end the threat.

Georgia Tech recorded 12 tackles for loss and six sacks on the night

It’s the fourth win in the past five games for Georgia Tech, which fired Geoff Collins after the team got off to a 1-3 start to the season.

Key has led Georgia Tech to wins at Pitt (26-21), over Duke (23-20, OT), at Virginia Tech (28-27) and at North Carolina (21-17).

UGA News

NextKentucky’s Mark Stoops had some eye-opening comments after 16-6 loss …
Leave a Comment