By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS — Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was stopped for speeding and later that day placed in jail, according to an Athens Banner-Herald report.

Ingram-Dawkins was pulled over after going 90 mph in a 70 mph zone in Franklin County, per a police report, and later the same day booked into the Clarke County jail on a warrant stemming from a previous citation that occurred in Athens.

Ingrams-Dawkins, a redshirt sophomore, had a July 11 court date for a citation for “parking for persons with disabilities,” per the report after a previous court date had passed.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart addressed the Bulldogs’ offseason speeding issues at the SEC Media Days last week:

“I’m disappointed anytime we have traffic incidents. It’s very evident when you look at it, we’ve had traffic citations and incidents throughout the history of being at the University of Georgia. We actually don’t have more now than we’ve had in the past.

“What concerns me most is the safety of our players, and when you drive at high speeds it’s unsafe. We don’t want that to happen.

“We’re going to do all we can to take that out and make sure that’s eradicated.

“But I’m also smart enough to understand and know that 18- to 20-year olds is when this happens. It’s when it happened to me as a student-athlete. That’s when speeding happens. What we want to do is take that out and make it safe and not have high speeds.”

Mike Griffith
