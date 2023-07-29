ATHENS — Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was stopped for speeding and later that day placed in jail, according to an Athens Banner-Herald report.

Ingram-Dawkins was pulled over after going 90 mph in a 70 mph zone in Franklin County, per a police report, and later the same day booked into the Clarke County jail on a warrant stemming from a previous citation that occurred in Athens.

Ingrams-Dawkins, a redshirt sophomore, had a July 11 court date for a citation for “parking for persons with disabilities,” per the report after a previous court date had passed.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart addressed the Bulldogs’ offseason speeding issues at the SEC Media Days last week: