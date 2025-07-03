Georgia has a long history of great tight end play. And that will likely be the case once again for the Bulldogs in the 2025 season.

The Bulldogs return Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie for the 2025 season. Their presence gives Georgia the best tight end room in the country, according to Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.

“Some teams have a standout starter, but no one can match Georgia’s depth,” Hummer wrote. “Lawson Luckie (24 catches, 348 yards, 3 TDs) and Oscar Delp (21 catches, 248 yards, 4 TDs) were key contributors last season. Delp is a more complete TE1 -- he spends more than half his snaps blocking — while Luckie is more of a slot threat (61.2%). Jaden Reddell, a top-100 recruit in 2024, could join the rotation, especially since Georgia played three tight ends 350-plus snaps last season."

Delp elected to bypass the NFL draft this year, returning to Georgia after what was an underwhelming 2024 season. Delp seemed to turn a corner late in the year and should pair nicely with Gunner Stockton.

Luckie was one of the real bright spots on the offense last season, emerging as the leading pass catcher at the position.

Delp and Luckie are two of the most experienced players on the offense and both are viewed as important leaders entering this coming season.

“They lead in toughness, they lead in carrying the torch for young tight ends in the room, who we expect to be good,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in March. “They’re both physical competitors. Lucky to have two guys that have played as much as those two guys.”

Georgia has two great options at the top of the depth chart, but there are some interesting younger pieces as well.

Reddell had a strong spring and looks to have plenty of upside. He did have ankle surgery after picking up an injury on G-Day buy is expected to be fully ready to go for the start of fall camp.

“He works super hard. He’s an athletic freak,” Luckie said of Reddell this spring. “Everyone knows that, but he’s finally starting to polish off parts of his game that he didn’t have last year. He’s a great kid, so I love seeing him grow. I love rooting for him, and he’s explosive. He’s explosive with the ball. He’s explosive when the ball’s in the air, and I’m excited to see what he can do as well.”

Colton Heinrich is also a redshirt freshman option. He missed spring practice as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.

Todd Hartley, Georgia’s tight ends coach, also brought in two of the top tight end prospects in the country in Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour. Williams was the No. 1 tight end in the 2025 recruiting cycle, while Barbour has impressed quickly after arriving as a four-star prospect.

The wealth of options ensures that Georgia’s tight end room should be great not just for the 2025 season, but moving forward as well.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys who can go out and they’re eager to work,” Luckie said. “They’re hungry. Me, Delp, Reddell, Barbour, Elyiss, and then when Colton gets back. I mean, we’ve got a deep room, so I’m really excited to see what we do this fall.”