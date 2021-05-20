Georgia football-rising stars-spring
Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson (19) looks to be a force this season and should rise up in the 2022 NFL Draft ratings. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Georgia players absent on 2022 Mel Kiper Jr. NFL Draft ‘Big Board’

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is constantly on the lookout for complacency, but we needn’t worry about that where the initial player rankings from ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr. are concerned.

The Bulldogs, for all their talent, hype and high recruiting rankings, don’t have one Top 25 player on Kiper’s first 2022 NFL Draft “Big Board.”

Kiper ranked 11 SEC players in his Top 25, including three players from Alabama and three players from Texas A&M, but not one Georgia football player.

The ESPN-plus paysite article ranked the Top 10 players at each position, and that, too, was telling with respect to Kiper’s Georgia football expectations.

The Bulldogs have been projected to set a school record for most players selected in one NFL draft in 2022, with 10 or more expected to be chosen. This, on the heels of producing an NFL draft class record of nine recently.

Here’s a look at the UGA players who cracked the Top 10 in their position groups:

Quarterback

No. 7, JT Daniels

Note: Kiper has USC QB Kedon Slovis at No. 6. This is worth tracking through the season.

Running backs

No. 9, Zamir White

Note: Texas A&M has backs ranked No. 1 (Isaiah Spiller) and No. 3 (Ainias Smith). What has happened to RBU?

Receivers

No. 6 George Pickens

Note: Pickens is out indefinitely recovering from a torn ACL.

Offensive guards

No. 3 Jamaree Salyer

No. 9 Justin Shaffer

Note: Former Bulldog Cade Mays is ranked No. 6.

Defensive tackles

No. 5 Jordan Davis

Note: Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis is tops in SEC at No. 3 and Clemson’s Tyler Davis is No. 4.

Inside linebackers

No. 6 Nakobe Dean

No. 9 Quay Walker

Note: Can Dean be All-SEC with Alabama’s Christian Harris & Henry To’o To’o and Auburn’s Owen Pappoe ranked ahead of him?

Outside linebackers

No. 3 Adam Anderson

Note: Nolan Smith didn’t crack the Top 10, but that is likely because there’s not much film of the former No. 1-ranked recruit.

Safeties

No. 2 Tykee Smith

No. 9 Lewis Cine

Note: Kirby Smart coaches and develops NFL safeties, all the more puzzling Major Burns didn’t stay invested at UGA.