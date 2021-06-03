Third-and-long never looked so good for Georgia football

ATHENS — Third-and-11 has suddenly gotten a whole lot more favorable for Georgia football. Those still referring to transfer Arik Gilbert as a tight end are doing themselves a disservice. The 6-foot-5, 249-pound Gilbert (let’s watch to see how much that weight drops down) is a “weapon” the Bulldogs sorely needed with George Pickens out indefinitely with a torn ACL.

It’s just a matter of how much and how quickly Gilbert can pick up the nuances of the “X” receiver position, his late addition likely limiting him to one spot. When one considers Georgia converted an eye-popping 64.8 percent on third downs (24-of-37) the three SEC games Daniels’ quarterbacked last season, third-and-long has never looked so good for Georgia. Chain Reaction The chain reaction in the Georgia receiver corps is favorable and makes for significantly more competition. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is physical enough to get off press coverage and is a precise route-runner with great hands. Justin Robinson is a big-bodied target that can get downfield who had a strong spring and continues to improve his route-running and consistency catching the football. Incoming freshman Adonai Mitchell showed great explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and like Robinson will improve with reps.

On the other side of the formation, at the Z, Jermaine Burton, Demetris Robertson and Arian Smith are good fits with their deep speed. Reliable, blue-collar receiver Kearis Jackson is an ideal fit in the slot, and sometimes tailback James Cook might even line up here. Dominick Blaylock, once back from injury, is yet another elite route runner with NFL hands. Oh, and in Darnell Washington, John FitzPatrick and Brock Bowers, UGA has one of the best tight end rooms in the nation. Third-and-11? Yeah, cover that. Lit Match Zone On the flip side, Derion Kendrick has checked in as an experienced cornerback to line up opposite budding talent Jalen Kimber. Kendrick has big-game experience coming from Clemson, and he’ll be eager to make the most of the second chance Georgia affords him after a rocky spring.

Adversity is a make-or-break proposition in sports. The fact Kendrick has emerged from a disappointing CFP showing against Ohio State and off-field issues with his confidence intact shows the sort of mental toughness coaches appreciate. Ameer Speed won’t make it easy for Kendrick to win the job, and former 5-star recruit Kelee Ringo will continue to improve with each rep after missing last fall on account of a torn labrum. Incoming Alabama transfer cornerback Brandon Turnage was a former Top 100 recruit. He didn’t come to sit the bench. Georgia’s safety game beefed up earlier in the offseason when West Virginia “star” Tykee Smith signed on to play beside Christopher Smith and Lewis Cine. Third-and-11? One, good luck protecting your quarterback against UGA’s well-documented elite Front 7, and two, finding a way to get open. Title Talk Georgia can’t win any championships until it wins games on the football field and shows it can finish against Alabama.

Three times, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have led Alabama at halftime of their meetings. Three times, UGA has failed to finish and win the game. The only other game Smart lost after leading at halftime was to Butch Jones 2016 Tennessee team on a Hail Mary. Clemson is all that should be in these Bulldogs’ sights. The Tigers will present a great challenge in the opening game, a seasoned program familiar with Bank of America Stadium, playing the ACC Championship Game there every season. The SEC remains loaded, whether it’s Sam Pittman’s Arkansas Razorbacks, a newfangled Auburn program boasting the league’s best tailback and a legacy QB, or the annual trip to play in Florida against the rival Gators. National media can and will heap pressure on Smart and Georgia to win in “now or never” fashion, but the reality is the program is well-stocked for the future and can only win one game at a time.

