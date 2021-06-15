‘SEC Shorts’ video suggests Georgia football fans have lost hope, pokes fun
ATHENS — The popular “SEC Shorts” video series poked fun at Georgia football in its most recent video, its main character depicting skeptical Bulldogs fans who rejects “Hope.”
The 2021 Georgia football team appears loaded, returning 16 starters off its Top 10 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl team, in addition to adding former all-conference selections Tykee Smith (West Virginia, Big 12) and Derion Kendrick (Clemson, ACC) to the secondary.
Rising star Arik Gilbert, formerly of LSU, has also been added to a deep and promising receiving corps that USC transfer and former 5-star QB recruit JT Daniels has to choose from.
The “championship or bust” narrative has been popular among some national types and rival fan bases, some supposing that UGA faithful might be growing impatient.
Georgia has indeed heard plenty of “1980” references since the advent of social media.
Kirby Smart, however, enters his fifth season at the helm riding a string of four-straight Top 10 finishes, with SEC East Division championships three of the past four years and an overwhelming amount of support.
The Bulldogs’ athletic department is thriving, football in particular with more than $170 million in new facilities since Smart — a former All-SEC on the field and in the school’s esteemed business program — has been in charge.
In the video, a friend of the Georgia fan doesn’t understand why “Hope” isn’t being accepted, leading to a reference to the Bulldogs’ 2019 home loss to unranked South Carolina.
It’s that sort of offseason chatter that gets fans fired up for the season, which at the end of the day, is part of what makes the SEC Shorts series so much fun -- even when it might not have a great feel for the fan base it’s trying to spoof.
