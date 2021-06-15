‘SEC Shorts’ video suggests Georgia football fans have lost hope, pokes fun

ATHENS — The popular “SEC Shorts” video series poked fun at Georgia football in its most recent video, its main character depicting skeptical Bulldogs fans who rejects “Hope.”

The 2021 Georgia football team appears loaded, returning 16 starters off its Top 10 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl team, in addition to adding former all-conference selections Tykee Smith (West Virginia, Big 12) and Derion Kendrick (Clemson, ACC) to the secondary.

RELATED: Why Georgia football a good bet to derail Alabama, Nick Saban in 2021

Rising star Arik Gilbert, formerly of LSU, has also been added to a deep and promising receiving corps that USC transfer and former 5-star QB recruit JT Daniels has to choose from.

The “championship or bust” narrative has been popular among some national types and rival fan bases, some supposing that UGA faithful might be growing impatient.

RELATED: ‘Now or never’ narrative for Kirby Smart only half right

Georgia has indeed heard plenty of “1980” references since the advent of social media.