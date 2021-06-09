Why Georgia a good bet to beat CFP odds in 2021, derail Nick Saban dynasty
ATHENS — The odds for teams to win a national championship are out, and to no one’s surprise Alabama is the favorite.
The Crimson Tide sits at 3-to-1 odds, per the Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill, to hoist the golden College Football Playoff trophy in Indianapolis on Jan. 10, 2022.
Going down the list of favorites, there are the usual suspects, powerhouse teams in weaker conferences:
• Clemson, 4-1
• Ohio State, 7-1
• Oklahoma, 8-1
Then there is Georgia, fifth in line at 10-1.
Overdue
The Bulldogs are the best bet on paper, loaded with talent, and overdue for the ball to bounce their way.
Comparing Alabama odds to Georgia odds, the numbers don’t add up when one considers the key starters Georgia has returning compared to the dynamic starters the Tide is losing.
Both teams lost plenty of NFL talent, to be sure. Alabama tied with Ohio State for the most number of draft picks (10), while the Bulldogs matched Notre Dame with a program-record nine players drafted.
But the Tide’s departures involved more superstars, along with four offensive coaches including former offensive coordinator, now-Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.
Georgia, meanwhile, brings back JT Daniels, who completed 67 percent of his passes in the four games he played and converted 64 percent on third down against the three SEC defenses he faced.
All that in Daniels’ first year working with a new coordinator after he spent the first seven weeks of the season on the scout team while recovering from offseason knee surgery.
Closer look
Flashback to 2020, and Georgia led Alabama in Tuscaloosa at halftime with former walk-on Stetson Bennett at quarterback. The Tide was still at full strength that night, first-round pick Jaylen Waddle complimenting Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith in the receiving corps.
There wasn’t THAT much separation between the teams when they met in Bryant-Denny Stadium, outside of the glaring difference in quarterback and receiver play.
Certainly, not like when the Tide cruised to a 35-17 halftime lead over Ohio State in the CFP Championship Game en route to the 52-24 blowout.
The Buckeyes, like Alabama, have some major re-stocking to do, notably at quarterback and linebacker.
Playing in the Big Ten, however, allows a much wider margin for error.
The same could be said for ACC powerhouse Clemson and Big 12 dominator Oklahoma, hence their favorable odds.
The Tigers are riding a streak of six straight ACC Championship Game victories, while the Sooners have won the last four Big 12 title games.
But those odds show Georgia gets no respect. Oddsmakers put forth numbers they feel will split the difference between the two sides of the Georgia “contender or pretender” debate.
Kirby vs Nick
Kirby Smart has, in fact, led Saban at halftime of all three of their meetings. By falling short each time, it has lent evidence to the perception Alabama is inherently a superior program.
There is also Saban’s gaudy 23-0 record against former assistant coaches. It’s worth noting Smart was by Saban’s side as a defensive coach and coordinator for four of those six Alabama national titles, but the trophies and the respect remained in Tuscaloosa.
It does seem hard to bet against Saban, a living legend who shuffles his coaching staff with the comfort of a Las Vegas card dealer and still comes up aces.
Consider, Saban has coached six of the last 12 national championship teams.
The other six are divvied up between four active coaches, (Dabo Swinney (2), Jimbo Fisher, Ed Orgeron), and two men no longer coaching at the college level (Gene Chizik, Urban Meyer).
Alabama recently extended Saban’s contract another two years through 2028, which would make him 77 years old the final year of the deal.
It’s hard to imagine Saban could maintain his edge and intensity that far into his career.
And, for all the aforementioned success Saban has enjoyed, It’s also hard to imagine the Crimson Tide repeating as national champions this season.
Big losses
Alabama wins the perception game every time, but the reality is the Tide lost five first-round picks from its offense, including its quarterback, top two receivers, star running back and starting left tackle.
Oh, and two other starting offensive lineman and the starting tight end must also be replaced. in T-Town.
Alabama hasn’t won back-to-back national championships in 10 years, 2011-2012. That was the and in this now the SEC is more balanced the ever. Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn are all capable of threatening in the West.
Georgia, meanwhile, is the dominant program in the East, last season’s outlier performance aside. The Bulldogs are hungry, starving, even, for a championship and national respect.
So what’s different this season in Athens?
It starts with team chemistry, which was more action than talk when Daniels spent time in California with most of UGA’s receiving corps.
The offense has the passing game it needs, the defense has the necessary dominant front and pass rush, and the head coach has the sounding board he has been missing in former UGA teammate and SEC coach Will Muschamp.
The championship odds Ceasars Sportsbook put out are one thing.
But the odds also suggest that at some point Georgia has to breakthrough, and the 2021 team has the pieces in place to do it.