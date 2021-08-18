Georgia TE Darnell Washington and DB Tykee Smith among injured Bulldogs
ATHENS — Tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith, both projected starters, are among the Georgia football players banged up with the team’s second scrimmage approaching.
Washington is in a walking boot with a foot injury and Smith has a sprained ankle, sources have told DawgNation, with each expected to be able to play in the opening game at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 against Clemson in Charlotte, N.C.
It has been a strenuous offseason of strength and conditioning and fall camp for the Bulldogs, who saw projected starting center Warren Ericson suffer a hand injury that requires a cast at the start of fall camp.
Ericson, Smart said, is attempting to play with the cast and snap with his other hand.
Georgia receivers Jermaine Burton (ankle) and Kearis Jackson (knee) have returned to practice based on photos the UGA football program released on Tuesday.
Burton and Jackson were among the projected starters who missed last Saturday’s scrimmage.
Here’s a look at the unofficial rundown on Georgia football injuries:
TE Darnell Washington (foot)
DB Tykee Smith (ankle)
C Warren Ericson (hand)
CB Jalen Kimber (shoulder)
OL Owen Condon (unknown)
WR Arik Gilbert (personal)
WR Dominick Blaylock (knee)
WR George Pickens (knee)
