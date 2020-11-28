Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis’ future with Bulldogs in question, reports vary

ATHENS — The future of Georgia redshirt freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis is in doubt, with a 247Sports report projecting him to leave the team.

The Mathis family told DawgNation it is declining to confirm the report that D’Wan is leaving the team, at the time of this publication.

Mathis did not travel with the team for the first time this season, the Bulldogs playing at South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. (TV: SEC Network).

There has been growing speculation that Mathis is unhappy with his inability to contribute for No. 9-ranked Georgia and has considered leaving the program for another opportunity.

DawgNation has learned that other schools have shown interest in Mathis as a quarterback, including Michigan State.

Mathis is not in the transfer portal at this time, per sources with direct knowledge.

The former Oak Park (Mich.) High School star has appeared in four games this season completing 12 of 30 passes for 89 yards with a touchdown and 3 interceptions.

Mathis has also been credited with 60 yards rushing, but losses on sacks have reduced the number to a cumulative 17 yards on 18 attempts, with lost yardage as a result of errant snaps factored in.

It has been a long comeback trail for Mathis, who flipped from Ohio State to Georgia on the December early signing day in 2018 after learning the Buckeyes were recruiting UGA Justin Fields out of the transfer portal.

Mathis underwent emergency brain surgery in May of 2019, making a well-documented comeback over the next year, finally gaining clearance to play last May.

RELATED: D’Wan ‘The Miracle’ Mathis, a comeback story like no other

Mathis started the season-opening game at Arkansas but was pulled after failing to lead the team to a touchdown on the first six series of the game.

Redshirt junior Stetson Bennett took over starting duties until injuring his shoulder in the first quarter of a 44-28 loss to Florida.

Mathis came on in relief of Bennett in the third quarter with Georgia down 41-21 but was unable to rally the team to a win.

JT Daniels started the next game, last Saturday against Mississippi State, and passed for 401 yards.

D’Wan Mathis football stories

WATCH: D’Wan Mathis creates G-Day Buzz with promising performance

D’Wan Mathis rehab photos, the story of the young QB’s fight to return

D’Wan Mathis arrives in Athens ready for adventure

WATCH: D’Wan Mathis throws dart in Georgia football practice

Ready to fit in at Georgia, D’Wan Mathis brings team-first approach

D’Wan Mathis cleared for game action

Story will be updated as details develop