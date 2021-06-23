Georgia football favored to beat Florida again in Jacksonville,

Georgia football has won three of its past four games against rival Florida, and the Bulldogs are favored to beat the Gators again this year. Georgia plays Florida on Oct. 30 in Jacksonville, Fla., in the 99th meeting of the teams. The Bulldogs own a 52-44 series advantage. There have been two ties in the series.

The Gators won last year’s game 44-28 after Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett suffered a sprained shoulder joint with UGA up 14-0 in the game. RELATED: Injuries mount for key Georgia Bulldogs in loss to Florida in Jacksonville The Bulldogs were playing without nose tackle Jordan Davis (elbow), receiver George Pickens (chest) and safety Richard LeCounte, who had gotten into a motorcycle accident following Georgia’s previous game against Kentucky. Quarterback JT Daniels also did not play, as he was still recovering from offseason knee surgery. Daniels finished off the 2020 season going 4-0 under center, posting the highest passer rating of any returning quarterback from Nov. 21 onward. ACC powerhouse Clemson, however, is still the favorite to beat UGA in both teams’ season opener, even with Daniels under center and the addition of three key transfers.

Georgia is a 3 1/2-point underdog in its 7:30 p.m. game on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., per odds released by BetOnline.ag on Wednesday. The Tigers have been favored in previously released betting lines from other oddsmakers, but there had been speculation that could shift with the Bulldogs adding such transfers as defensive backs Derion Kendrick (Clemson), Tykee Smith (West Virginia) and receiver Arik Gilbert (LSU). The Bulldogs had already figured to be favorites in the rest of their regular-season games, including their games at Auburn and in Jacksonville, Fla., against the Gators. Georgia is a 9-point favorite to beat the Tigers of Auburn on The Plains at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 9. The Bulldogs have a steak of four straight wins over Auburn and has won seven of the last eight. Other key SEC games Saturday, Sept. 04, 2021

· Alabama (-17½) at Miami Florida · LSU (-5) at UCLA Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 · Texas (-3½) at Arkansas Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 · Alabama (-14½) at Florida

· Auburn at Penn State (-7) Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 · Tennessee at Florida (-15½) Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021 · Auburn at LSU (-6½) Saturday, Oct. 09, 2021

· Alabama (-10½) at Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 · Florida at LSU (-1½) Saturday, Nov. 06, 2021 · LSU at Alabama (-21) Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 · Alabama (-16) at Auburn · Florida State at Florida (-14) · Texas A&M (-4) at LSU

UGA News