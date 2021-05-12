Georgia ‘RBU’ status in question, Top 10 returning tailback list lacks Bulldogs
Four of the top 10 returning running backs in college football are from the SEC, according to the Pro Football Focus, which should surprise no one.
But a closer look at the list might be somewhat startling to those who subscribe to Georgia being “RBU,” because there are no Bulldogs on the list.
UGA will enter this season with a crowded backfield after Zamir White and James Cook -- both former 5-star recruits -- elected to return for another season.
The Bulldogs also have Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards expected to compete for carries and pass targets this season.
None of the Georgia backs are expected to crack preseason All-American lists or All-SEC lists, for that matter.
And yet, there are two former Georgia High School stars that UGA passed over in the PFF list of top 10 returning backs.
That includes the No. 1-rated returning back — Auburn’s Tank Bigsby.
Bigsby, as the story goes, wanted to play at Georgia coming out of Callaway High School.
The Bulldogs, however, were chasing after Texas prep 5-star prospect Zach Evans.
When Kendall Milton committed to UGA in July, many people correctly predicted Bigsby would later choose Auburn.
RELATED: Georgia High School star Tank Bigsby chooses Auburn
Evans’ recruitment, meanwhile, was a well-documented wild ride that ended with him signing with UGA, but getting a release shortly thereafter and ending up with TCU.
RELATED: A timeline of Zach Evans’ recruitment and Georgia football
Rodriguez, who was in the 2019 class, was not highly recruited coming out of Ola High School in McDonough.
A 3-star prospect, his only SEC offers were Kentucky, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
2020 SEC Rushing Leaders
UGA News
