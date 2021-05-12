Georgia ‘RBU’ status in question, Top 10 returning tailback list lacks Bulldogs

Four of the top 10 returning running backs in college football are from the SEC, according to the Pro Football Focus, which should surprise no one.

But a closer look at the list might be somewhat startling to those who subscribe to Georgia being “RBU,” because there are no Bulldogs on the list.

UGA will enter this season with a crowded backfield after Zamir White and James Cook -- both former 5-star recruits -- elected to return for another season.

The Bulldogs also have Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards expected to compete for carries and pass targets this season.

None of the Georgia backs are expected to crack preseason All-American lists or All-SEC lists, for that matter.

And yet, there are two former Georgia High School stars that UGA passed over in the PFF list of top 10 returning backs.

That includes the No. 1-rated returning back — Auburn’s Tank Bigsby.