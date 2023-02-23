Dawgnation Logo

UGA issues release related to football player arrest after ‘incident’ on College Station Road

ATHENS — The University of Georgia has issued a release related to the Wednesday night arrest of star defensive player Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Dumas-Johnson was booked and later released from the Athens-Clarke County jail on charges of racing on highway/streets and reckless driving. Both of the charges are misdemeanors.

There has not yet been a police report made public, but a source with knowledge of the situation said an incident involving Dumas-Johnson occurred on Jan. 10 on College Station Road.

The University of Georgia issued a release on Wednesday night in line with the report and the timing of the incident.

“We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes. The alleged conduct does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has not spoken on the issue or the player status, but most all disciplinary matters are handled internally.

