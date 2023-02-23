Georgia football star Jamon Dumas-Johnson arrested on racing and reckless driving charges

Dumas-Johnson, a projected team captain for the 2023 team and Butkus Award finalist in 2022, was part of the so-called “hellified leadership” that Kirby Smart referred to as separating last year’s CFP Championship team.

Georgia football star Jamon Dumas-Johnson was booked into Athens-Clarke County jail on charges of racing on highway/streets and reckless driving on Wednesday night.

Dumas-Johnson, a junior from Hyattsville, MD., was taken in at 6:34 p.m. on the two misdemeanor charges and released less than an hour later, at 7:15 p.m., per the jail booking recap report.

AJC.com reported earlier this month that Athens officers at the scene of the tragic crash that killed recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock had sought information on Dumas-Johnson and teammate Smael Mondon.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks did not address questions about whether the school had talked to Dumas-Johnson and Mondon

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is not expected to meet with the media until the team begins practice in mid-March.