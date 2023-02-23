Dawgnation Logo

Georgia football star Jamon Dumas-Johnson arrested on racing and reckless driving charges

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson after their win against TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Ca. Georgia won 65-7. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia football star Jamon Dumas-Johnson was booked into Athens-Clarke County jail on charges of racing on highway/streets and reckless driving on Wednesday night.

Dumas-Johnson, a projected team captain for the 2023 team and Butkus Award finalist in 2022, was part of the so-called “hellified leadership” that Kirby Smart referred to as separating last year’s CFP Championship team.

Dumas-Johnson, a junior from Hyattsville, MD., was taken in at 6:34 p.m. on the two misdemeanor charges and released less than an hour later, at 7:15 p.m., per the jail booking recap report.

AJC.com reported earlier this month that Athens officers at the scene of the tragic crash that killed recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock had sought information on Dumas-Johnson and teammate Smael Mondon.

RELATED: More details emerge from tragic crash, excessive speed a factor

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks did not address questions about whether the school had talked to Dumas-Johnson and Mondon

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is not expected to meet with the media until the team begins practice in mid-March.

