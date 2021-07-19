USA Today: No Georgia players make preseason All-SEC on offense or defense

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is expected to lead the Bulldogs to the SEC East Division title in the 2021 season.
HOOVER, Ala. — It didn’t take long for Georgia football to get served up its first dose of preseason humble pie, and it came before the SEC Media Days event had officially kicked off on Monday.

The USA Today Network, which represents the largest group of newspapers in the nation, deemed no Bulldogs players worthy of preseason All-SEC honors on offense or defense. Punter Jake Camarda was the only UGA played to make preseason All-SEC.

The SEC Media Days, an annual event featuring the league’s coaches and representatives from each school, begins today with Florida coach Dan Mullen, LSU coach Ed Orgeron and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer appearing.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, along with players Jordan Davis and JT Daniels, will appear at the event on Tuesday.

An All-SEC team, voted on by several media members from across the league from different companies will be released from the SEC Media Days later this week.

But the USA Today team, which is first-team only, features four players from the Crimson Tide and Texas A&M.

Georgia was picked to win the SEC East, while Alabama was picked to win the SEC West and the SEC Championship Game.

One might think winning the SEC East Division with no first-team All-SEC players would make Kirby Smart the USA Today Network’s choice for preseason SEC Coach of the Year, but that honor went to Nick Saban.

Georgia has added three highly-rated transfers in the form of receiver Arik Gilbert (LSU) and defensive backs Tykee Smith (West Virginia) and Derion Kendrick (Clemson), but USA Today selected Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry as the preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Las Vegas has installed Bulldogs’ quarterback JT Daniels as the strongest Heisman Trophy favorite from the SEC, but the USA Today network selected Alabama receiver John Metchie III as it’s Preseason Player of the Year.

USA Today Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Running back: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Running back (tie): Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Running back (tie): Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Wide receiver: John Metchie III, Alabama

Wide receiver: Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Tight end: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M*

Offensive line: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Offensive line: Evan Neal, Alabama

Offensive line: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Offensive line: Charles Cross, Miss State

Offensive line: Cade Mays, Tennessee

Placekicker: Cade York, LSU

All-purpose: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

Defensive line: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Defensive line: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Defensive line: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

Defensive line: Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

Linebacker: Christian Harris, Alabama

Linebacker: Grant Morgan, Arkansas

Linebacker: Zakoby McClain, Auburn

Defensive back: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU*

Defensive back: Kaiir Elam, Florida

Defensive back: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Defensive back: Josh Jobe, Alabama

Punter: Jake Camarda, Georgia

* Unanimous choice

PRESEASON HONORS

Coach of the year: Nick Saban

Player of the year: John Metchie III, Alabama

Newcomer of the year: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

ORDER OF FINISH

EAST DIVISION

1. Georgia

2. Florida

3. Missouri

4. Kentucky

5. Tennessee

6. South Carolina

7. Vanderbilt

WEST DIVISION

1. Alabama

2. Texas A&M

3. LSU

4. Ole Miss

5. Auburn

6. Arkansas

7. Mississippi State

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama

