USA Today: No Georgia players make preseason All-SEC on offense or defense

HOOVER, Ala. — It didn’t take long for Georgia football to get served up its first dose of preseason humble pie, and it came before the SEC Media Days event had officially kicked off on Monday. The USA Today Network, which represents the largest group of newspapers in the nation, deemed no Bulldogs players worthy of preseason All-SEC honors on offense or defense. Punter Jake Camarda was the only UGA played to make preseason All-SEC.

The SEC Media Days, an annual event featuring the league’s coaches and representatives from each school, begins today with Florida coach Dan Mullen, LSU coach Ed Orgeron and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer appearing. RELATED: 3 things about Kirby’s choices for SEC Media Days, what it means Georgia coach Kirby Smart, along with players Jordan Davis and JT Daniels, will appear at the event on Tuesday. An All-SEC team, voted on by several media members from across the league from different companies will be released from the SEC Media Days later this week. But the USA Today team, which is first-team only, features four players from the Crimson Tide and Texas A&M. Georgia was picked to win the SEC East, while Alabama was picked to win the SEC West and the SEC Championship Game.

One might think winning the SEC East Division with no first-team All-SEC players would make Kirby Smart the USA Today Network’s choice for preseason SEC Coach of the Year, but that honor went to Nick Saban. RELATED: Kirby Smart lands 3 of Top 10 rated transfers in nation Georgia has added three highly-rated transfers in the form of receiver Arik Gilbert (LSU) and defensive backs Tykee Smith (West Virginia) and Derion Kendrick (Clemson), but USA Today selected Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry as the preseason Newcomer of the Year. Las Vegas has installed Bulldogs’ quarterback JT Daniels as the strongest Heisman Trophy favorite from the SEC, but the USA Today network selected Alabama receiver John Metchie III as it’s Preseason Player of the Year. LISTEN: Paul Finebaum breaks down Georgia, SEC, with Mike Griffith USA Today Preseason All-SEC

UGA News