Kirby Smart: Injured Darnell Washington, Tykee Smith ‘have a ways to go’
ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart downgraded the likelihood that tight end Darnell Washington or defensive back Tykee Smith will see significant snaps on Saturday,
“I don’t know if they will be able to play in the game or not, but they are working toward it, I can promise you that,” Smart said after the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs practiced on Tuesday night in preparation for a noon showdown with No. 8 Arkansas at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.
Both Smith and Washington have been out since mid-August when they underwent foot surgeries. Smart said last week the duo had originally targeted last Saturday’s game with Vanderbilt for their return.
Smart said before Monday’s practice this week they were both “full-go,” but after two practices, he revealed their comebacks have been slowed.
“They both practiced both days,” Smart said “I thought Tykee looked better on Monday, he was moving around. We’ve got them on a pitch count. They will only be able to take limited reps from a standpoint of getting sore as the volume goes up.
“Darnell struggled a little bit (Monday), but he looked good today. Both of them have a ways to go.”
Georgia has not been lacking at either position with senior Latavious Brini and junior John FitzPatrick stepping up at those spots.
Here’s a look at the UGA injury report:
WR Arian Smith (shin) probable
WR Kearis Jackson (knee) probable
WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) questionable
RB Kendall Milton (shoulder) questionable
TE Darnell Washington (foot) questionable
DB Tykee Smith (foot) questionable
WR Dominick Blaylock (hamstring) questionable
WR George Pickens (knee) out
CB Jalen Kimber (shoulder) out
OG Tate Ratledge (foot) out
LB Rian Davis (quad) out
DT Julian Rochester (knee) out
