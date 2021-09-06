3 gripping takeaways from Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson

ATHENS — Georgia football passed a major test Saturday night in Charlotte, overcoming in-game adversity and making in-game adjustments against a national championship-caliber Clemson team. The Bulldogs’ 10-3 win was a thing of beauty for those who understand football and can appreciate great defensive play and the challenges opening games present.

It was only the fourth time two Top 5-ranked teams met in a season-opening game since 2000, and it may have been the first time ever two Top 5-ranked teams met with neither team producing an offensive touchdown. Georgia and Clemson have two of the top quarterbacks in the nation in JT Daniels and D.J. Uiagalelei, but the supporting cast for both was lacking and exposed in key areas. Here are 3 takeaways from the Bulldogs win Supporting cast The good news is the offensive line is loaded with talent and will jell, while the bad news is the Georgia receivers room continues to disappoint. Coach Kirby Smart directed most every question about his quarterback this offseason to the supporting cast around him, and now people can see why. Several veteran receivers transferred out with Georgia investing in many of the young players who appeared overmatched by Clemson’s veteran secondary on Saturday night.

The good news is Dominick Blaylock and Kearis Jackson might soon be back with the receivers, and impact tight end Darnell Washington is also expected to return by midseason. The takeaway is that even with those receivers back, Georgia’s unit has in no way come close to resembling the explosive groups Alabama and LSU put on the field for the past two national championship teams. Daniels will prove efficient this season and the Bulldogs will contend for championships, but it takes great receiver play for an offense to be truly dynamic, and injured George Pickens is the only receiver on the roster who has proven elite at this stage. The right stuff Smart talked a lot about “resiliency and composure,” because his vast experience has shown him that championship teams, regardless of how they are built or style of play, possess those two traits. Christopher Smith’s 74-yard interception return for a TD was the oil painting moment that will define this game in history, but the Bulldogs actually lost the turnover battle 2-1 and committed miscues that squandered scoring opportunities. Here are four plays that could have changed the game — but didn’t — because of Georgia’s poise:

• Jack Podlesny’s missed 36-yard field goal: Misses happen, but not when the ball is centered in perfect weather conditions on ideal NFL Field Turf. It was a deflating moment for Georgia after a 12-play drive to the Clemson 20, and a shot of adrenaline for the Tigers. Resiliency response: Georgia holds on ensuring Clemson drive, Adam Anderson chases down Uiagalelei on third-down run to force a punt. • Botched punt return: Georgia had dominated field position throughout the scoreless first half and was on the verge of taking over near midfield when the Bulldogs’ return unit was ill-prepared for a rugby-style point that hit a blocking Kendall Milton. The communication breakdown was surprising and exposed an area the team needs to practice. Resiliency response: Smith makes the play of the game after Georgia recognizes Clemson tendency, using Latavious Brini to fake blitz and force “hot” throw that Smith sets up by disguising his leverage against veteran WR Justyn Ross. In short: Scouting, coaching technique and execution. • JT Daniels interception: Daniels had played it safe and careful all night, but Clemson finally duped him into a turnover, the linebacker dropping quickly and unexpectedly into a passing lane to give the Tigers the ball at the Georgia 33. Resiliency response: The defense pushed Clemson back 9 yards with back-to-back sacks from Jalen Carter and Adam Anderson that took the Tigers out of field goal range.

• Clemson big play: Uiagalelei struck deep on his former Clemson teammate, Derion Kendrick, with a 44-yard pass on a third-and-9 that brought the Tigers’ crowd to life and kept the team in the game. Resiliency response: Georgia had an all-time Red Zone stand after Clemson set up first-and-goal from the 5, forcing three straight incompletions that led the Tigers to settle for a field goal (10-3). Next man up Georgia had seven first-time starters in this marquee game along with others pressed into action on account of injury, and the results were impressive. Smart and his staff are well-known for their recruiting, but they don’t get enough credit for the development of players: • Freshman Brock Bowers has arrived and appeared to be the most reliable pass-catching target on the field coming out of the H-back and tight end position. • Latavious Brini was a second-time starter and he has proven himself — again — and no one can question the level of talent he faced. Brini was strong in run support and appeared sound in coverage.

• Sedrick Van Pran was a first-time starter at center against one of the most elite and proven defensive lines in the nation, and he appeared to pull it off flawlessly. • Nolan Smith recorded the first sack of the team’s seven to set the tone. Smith proved legit in his first outing, taking the first step toward living up to his one-time No. 1 overall recruit in the country rating. • Ladd McConkey was seen as such a project coming out of high school that Tennessee wouldn’t offer him a scholarship. McConkey had as many catches as any other receiver and more yards after the catch than any of them.

