Georgia safety Lewis Cine: ‘We’re not as good as you might think we are’

ATHENS — Lewis Cine appreciates the compliments, but he took a pass on the so-called ‘rat poison’ that the Georgia defense is a level above others. “I wouldn’t say that, I think we made a whole lot of mistakes,” Cine said. “We’re not as good as you might think we are in a way, because we have a lot of things to fix, you know what I mean?” The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs scored a 40-13 win over South Carolina on Saturday night, but the Gamecocks struck deep on four passes of more than 35 yards, totaled more than 300 yards and converted 8 of 17 times on third down.

The Georgia defense, however, dug in and allowed just one touchdowns, minimizing the damage on the scoreboard. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, a former UGA assistant under Kirby Smart, anointed the Bulldogs’ defense as the best in the nation. WATCH: Shane Beamer’s epic rant on Georgia defense

Cine, however, seemed to indicate Beamer will see during his film review there were more holes in the secondary than his quarterbacks had time to notice. “It’s one thing when some offense doesn’t notice it and they don’t pick up on it now,” Cine said. “But I’m pretty sure down the line, if we don’t fix it, a team is going to expose us. “We’ve got to go back to the lab, fix everything, and tighten everything up.”